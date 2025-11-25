Irys Arrives - The First Programmable Datachain Purpose-Built for AI Launches Mainnet

Irys - Mainnet Is Live

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irys , the first programmable datachain purpose-built for AI and data-intensive applications, today announced the official launch of its mainnet. After a testnet period that processed over 900 million data transactions and attracted more than 4 million unique wallets, Irys is now live and production-ready.Blockchains today are stuck in two worlds: either compute or storage. Compute chains cannot handle large-scale data, and storage chains cannot execute logic. Irys unifies both. By integrating a native EVM execution layer with infinite verifiable storage, Irys unlocks a new primitive of programmable data like never before. On Irys, data is no longer passive - it becomes active, verifiable, and executable.With Irys, data becomes alive: verifiable, programmable, and instantly retrievable. It provides the missing link for AI and blockchain technology,” said Josh Benaron, Founder and CEO of Irys. “AI creates infinite content. Blockchain creates verifiable scarcity. Irys brings them together, turning raw data into living infrastructure for decentralized intelligence.”Mainnet Highlights & Figures:-100,000 Data TPS: high throughput for enterprise and AI-scale workloads-70% Faster Block Times: lower latency, instant data retrieval-S3-Compatible API: seamless enterprise adoption via cloud-native workflows-Infinite Storage Capacity: fixed pricing, verifiable permanence or flexible terms-Over 900M Transactions + 4M Wallets: proven traction before launchIrys positions itself as a global data solution, reaching into all areas where data is used and collected. Across DePIN, it powers verifiable sensor and infrastructure data; in DeFi and real-world assets, it secures onchain financial integrity; and in gaming, NFTs, and social applications, it delivers instant, infinite data to support true digital ownership. By making data both trustworthy and executable, Irys transforms siloed systems into a unified execution layer for global data retrieval and verification.“AI agents, supply chains, and climate models are examples of how all real-world problems boil down to data you can trust and act on,” Benaron adds. “Irys is built to be the engine for global-scale solutions.”The Irys ecosystem goes online with scores of deployments and integrations, including OpenLedger, Olas, Polygon, Base, Aptos, Humanity, Soon, Orca and many more. The project has raised $20 million in total, with a recent $10 million Series A round led by CoinFund, with participation from Hypersphere, Tykhe Ventures, Varrock Ventures, Breed VC, Echo Group, Amber Group, and WAGMI Ventures.With mainnet live, Irys positions itself as the data backbone of the AI economy, powering decentralized agents, enterprise workflows, and next-gen whole-scale internet infrastructure.Stay up-to-date with Irys news by visiting: https://irys.xyz/

