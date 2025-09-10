Camp Network Accelerates IP Creation Timeline From Years to Weeks

Camp x Mimi & Neko Camp x Mimi & Neko Results Lowers IP Registration Time

Camp Network and Minto complete co-creation campaign, proving IP licensing can be done in just 5 weeks with thousands of AI-native submissions.

With Camp, we’re proving that IP can now live onchain, where provenance, licensing, and royalties are embedded at the protocol level.” — James Chi, Cofounder and Co-CEO of Camp Network.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camp Network, the decentralized platform designed to power the future of IP and AI, has recently concluded a co-creation campaign with Minto Inc., one of Japan’s largest IP creators. Over the course of five weeks, with several thousand unique IPs created and submitted for licensing, Camp Network demonstrated how blockchain can drastically reduce the time and friction involved in licensing intellectual property in comparison to traditional pathways.The current IP licensing landscape is notoriously slow and fragmented. Creators often face months, if not years, of negotiations, paperwork, and middlemen before a single licensing deal can go live. Licensing a book typically takes 6-12 months; music royalties often don’t reach artists for over 9 months after streaming, and movie or TV show licensing can drag on for over a year. Complex contracts, unclear attribution, and delayed royalty payments make smaller deals nearly impossible to execute, leaving most creators locked out of meaningful monetization opportunities. By contrast, Camp Network’s campaign with Minto has shown that creators can remix IP, distribute licensed IP content and monetize in just weeks."The Minto campaign marks a turning point for how IP will work in the digital age. For decades, creators and fans have been left out of the licensing process because it was too slow, expensive, and dependent on gatekeepers. With Camp, we’re proving that IP can now live onchain, where provenance, licensing, and royalties are embedded at the protocol level," said James Chi, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Camp Network. “We’re building the foundation for a new, global co-creation economy where any creator can collaborate with major IPs, reach audiences instantly, and share in the value they help generate."The campaign with Minto invited global creators to remix Minto’s iconic characters, Mimi & Neko, which have generated 5 billion sticker downloads and 60 billion GIF impressions across LINE, WeChat, and other digital platforms. Selected works were officially licensed and monetized onchain through REMASTER, Camp’s licensing engine for co-created IP. Camp proved that its onchain infrastructure can streamline approvals, enforce provenance, and unlock monetization far faster than legacy systems.“The lesson from this campaign is simple: when rights are programmable, creativity compounds. REMASTER gives creators and IP owners the confidence to collaborate at internet speed, while ensuring everyone gets credit and gets paid,” said Max Curnin, Cofounder of REMASTER. “Partnering with Camp made provenance a property of the asset, not a promise. When licenses live onchain, distribution stops being a bottleneck. We’re just getting started.”Camp Network is also working on further ventures for creatives, including Bitbrand, a platform for premium iOS digital collectibles. Bitbrand has been named an official licensee, giving winning creators the opportunity to have their remixed works featured directly on iPhones and Apple Watches, turning fan creations into visible and monetizable assets.“The response from the campaign with Minto has been a critical use case study in helping prove our blockchain use case thesis around intellectual property,” said Nirav Murthy, Cofounder of Camp Network. “We believe this is just the beginning of this use case’s application and implementation across more creative platforms. Users are that much closer to owning, controlling, and monetizing their creations scalably and efficiently.”Another flagship initiative showcasing remix and co-creation on Camp is TRaiLHEADS, a six-member animated band featuring Camp’s iconic TrailHeads IP characters. The project will release licensed stems, visuals, and story assets that partners and fans can legally remix using Camp’s Proof of Provenance and templated licenses. Fans can unlock quests, remix songs, collect band accessories, and mint music directly onchain. Each track is registered with its Origin IP licensing framework and distributed through its mAItrix AI agent framework, making TRaiLHEADS not just a story but a blueprint for how music IP can be created, shared, and owned onchain.This campaign with Minto builds on the momentum of Camp’s recent mainnet launch, which marked a foundational step toward establishing verifiable, programmable IP rights onchain. With more high-profile campaigns and major IP collaborations on the horizon, Camp is doubling down on its mission to turn content into composable infrastructure, empowering creators, fans, and developers to build the future of ownership together.About Camp NetworkCamp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer designed to power the future of IP and AI. As a Layer-1 blockchain, Camp is pioneering the Proof of Provenance Protocol, embedding IP registration, licensing, and royalty distribution directly at the execution layer while optimizing for agentic-driven workflows. Users can tokenize any form of IP, fine-tune and deploy AI agents, and tokenize these agents onchain for broader ecosystem use.About REMASTERREMASTER accelerates IP licensing through its onchain platform, simplifying rights management, negotiations, and royalty payments with intelligent smart contracts. As a strategic partner in the Camp Network and Minto collaboration, REMASTER empowers creators to effortlessly manage and monetize content, delivering transparent and immediate revenue opportunities. REMASTER is setting new standards in digital IP monetization, reshaping complex licensing workflows into clear, scalable experiences for global creators.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.