Driver Services announces temporary closures in Riverton, Lander, Cody, Lovell, Worland, Thermopolis and Basin

Upcoming closures include:

-- Riverton -- closes Monday, Sept. 29, at 2:30 p.m., and reopens Friday, Oct. 3 with normal business hours;

-- Lander -- closed Tuesday, Sept. 30, and reopens Tuesday, Oct. 7, with normal business hours;

-- Cody -- closes Monday, Sept. 29, at noon, and reopens Friday, Oct. 3, with normal business hours;

-- Lovell -- closed Tuesday, Sept. 30, and reopens Tuesday, Oct. 7, with normal business hours;

-- Worland -- closes Monday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., and reopens Thursday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m.;

-- Thermopolis -- closed Tuesday, Sept. 30, and reopens Tuesday, Oct. 7, with normal business hours;

-- Basin -- closed Wednesday, Oct. 1, and reopens Wednesday, Oct. 8, with normal business hours.

“We were really conscientious of the potential impact these closures could have on the public,” said Misty Zimmerman, WYDOT Driver Services program manager. “We tried to space the closures so folks can still conduct essential business, although some extra travel time may be necessary.”

Closure information is also posted on the locations map on the Driver Services webpage: https://www.dot. state.wy.us/driverservices

MAX is replacing WYDOT’s Revenue Information Sharing software, an outdated software many WYDOT programs, law enforcement agencies, and other government agencies use to look up driver information. The new software and its public facing component, oneWYO, will streamline Driver Services operations and allow the public to conduct more Driver Services business online. WYDOT employees have been working on the software upgrade with Kyndryl, an IT service management company, and AstreaX, who recently partnered to implement a similar system in Arizona. MAX is expected to go live in fall 2025.