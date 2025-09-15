A Milestone Year: Gonzaga Advancement Reaches $75M in ...

Spokane, Wash. (September 3, 2025)—Gonzaga University is excited to announce a monumental year for University Advancement, punctuated by extraordinary philanthropic achievement and a powerful surge in alumni and donor engagement. Together, the global Zag community helped propel the University to $75 million in overall commitments—a remarkable 51 percent increase over the prior year.

This fundraising milestone is more than just a number—it is a vibrant affirmation of the pride, trust and belief that donors and alumni have in Gonzaga’s mission, prestige and transformative impact. With $42 million in cash gifts (restricted and unrestricted) and 10,574 donors giving generously to the institution, philanthropic support of Gonzaga University is at record levels.

Additionally, Gonzaga welcomes 27 new members to its Heritage Society—the giving society for donors who have made commitments to the University through their estate plans. This past year signals unstoppable momentum, driving the University’s rising national stature as a nationally ranked institution.

Philanthropy Fueling Progress Across Campus

Unrestricted and strategic support flowed into key initiatives that touch every corner of campus life, including:

Institutional flexibility, which was bolstered through unrestricted support for the Fund for Gonzaga, Gonzaga Parents Fund, Zag Scholarship Fund, and Deans’ Excellence Funds

Student and faculty research funding, which ignites discovery and academic innovation

Scholarship resources, which were strengthened, opening doors for deserving students

Athletics, which energizes campus spirit and excellence

Expanded programming for Gonzaga in Florence, thereby reinforcing the University’s global vision

The Zags 360 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being initiative, prioritizing holistic care for student-athletes

The Institute for Informatics and Applied Technology and the Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment, positioning Gonzaga at the forefront of research and societal problem-solving

The past year also saw several transformative gifts in honor of now-President Emeritus Thayne McCulloh, D.Phil., celebrating his 16 years of visionary leadership and deepening the legacy he leaves behind. The celebration culminated with the sold-out Ignatian Gala.

In addition to notable revenue growth, University Advancement’s Office of Alumni & Friends hosted over 100 events across the United States and internationally, offered career assistance from 2,900 registered alumni mentors and received 863 referrals of prospective students to Gonzaga through the alumni fee waiver program.

Moreover, Gonzaga’s donor relations team delivered 821 personalized endowment reports through its On-Demand Digital Endowment Reporting (ODDER) platform. These reports have been well received, with a click rate of more than 45 percent (well above industry standards), indicating an informed and engaged donor base.

Also unveiled was a dynamic digital archive that vividly showcases the rich history of Gonzaga University. This immersive experience celebrates the University’s iconic architecture, influential Jesuits, inspiring benefactors and beloved traditions. Each page invites visitors to explore the deep roots of Gonzaga’s mission and the lasting impact of the individuals whose generosity and vision continue to shape our campus and community.

“There’s an unmistakable energy coursing through Zag Nation,” said Vice President of University Advancement, Chief Advancement Officer and Interim Chief of Staff to the President Joe Poss. “This past year represents a defining chapter for Gonzaga. I am enormously proud of the University Advancement team and grateful to campus partners who made this possible. Most of all, I want to thank Gonzaga’s donors—visionaries who are making the University more distinctive, more dynamic and more competitive in today’s higher education landscape. Your belief in students, the mission, and Gonzaga’s future speaks volumes.”

Gonzaga University’s bold rise in rankings, academic and athletic prestige, and student achievement continues to be driven by the passion and pride of those who champion its mission. From every corner of campus and every corner of the world, the Zag community is helping fuel a future that’s brighter than ever. Thank you!