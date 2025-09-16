GeniusVets Brings Veterinary Practice Ownership Retreat to Wild West Vet Show 2025 GeniusVets to Present & Exhibit at the 2025 Wild West Vet Show

Join GeniusVets at the Wild West Vet Show in Reno for the Practice Ownership Retreat, expert-led growth sessions, and free Marketing Health Exams at Booth #507.

Practice ownership is rewarding, and I’m excited to share the proven strategies that made The Drake Center a top practice with other owners.” — Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeniusVets , the leading veterinary marketing platform, is proud to announce its participation at the Wild West Vet Show , taking place at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno. This year’s event will feature the Practice Owners Retreat , a two-day program taking place on Thursday, October 16, and Friday, October 17. The retreat is designed to provide practice owners, managers, and aspiring leaders with the clarity and tools they need to build stronger cultures, implement more effective systems, and achieve sustainable growth.D After the overwhelming success of the first Ownership Symposium in 2024, the newly named Practice Owners Retreat has been expanded to two full days, featuring additional speakers and topics ranging from practice culture and growth to planning an exit strategy.The retreat will present two leading voices in the veterinary business and marketing, Dr. Michele Drake and David Hall, who will deliver actionable sessions backed by decades of expertise.Featured Sessions:- Practice Success: How Great Practices Are Built from the Inside Out with Dr. Michele Drake – October 16 at 9:00 AM- Leading with Intention: Grow Your Practice Using Culture, Mission, and Values with Dr. Michele Drake – October 17 at 9:00 AM- Built to Attract: The Secret Ingredient That Draws in Clients and Team Members with David Hall – October 17 at 3:00 PM- What Every Practice Owner MUST Know About Their Marketing with David Hall – October 17 at 4:00 PMEach session is designed to deliver practical takeaways veterinary professionals can immediately put into action, from strengthening workplace culture to tracking marketing ROI with confidence.According to Joe Kowalsky, Event Director, the retreat reflects a growing demand for programming that speaks directly to practice owners:“The Owner’s Retreat was made to ensure participants have an opportunity to connect with other like-minded business owners in our community to learn what they can do to have the most successful practice possible. On top of the amazing content we have slated for this year, I’m most excited for the new meetings program that’s been incorporated into the retreat, creating an efficient way for owners to maximize their time at Wild West and have conversations that matter.”That focus on sharing tested systems is echoed by Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary Care and Co-Founder of GeniusVets, who brings more than 30 years of ownership experience to the stage:“Practice ownership is one of the most rewarding journeys a veterinarian can take, but it also comes with challenges that require strong culture, systems, and leadership. I’m excited to share the strategies that helped make The Drake Center one of the top practices in the country so other owners can apply these strategies to their teams.”Rounding out the program, David Hall, Co-Founder of GeniusVets, will guide attendees through the marketing side of ownership, helping practices cut through the noise and focus on what truly drives growth:“Veterinary practices don’t just need more marketing, they need smarter and more effective marketing. My sessions will focus on bringing clarity to performance. I want practice owners to be able to see what works, what doesn’t, and how to make confident decisions that drive real results.”Alongside the retreat sessions, the GeniusVets team will be at Booth #507, providing complimentary Marketing Health Exams. These personalized consultations offer practice leaders an overview of their online performance, covering aspects such as website strength, SEO visibility, competitive benchmarks, and growth opportunities.For more information or to register, visit: https://wildwest.vetshow.com/ About the Wild West Vet ShowThe Wild West Vet Show, produced by CloserStill Media, is one of the premier veterinary conferences in the country, offering continuing education, networking opportunities, and access to innovative solutions in a dynamic, engaging environment. CloserStill Media specialises in high-value, content-driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional communities. The company operates events across a wide range of sub-vertical sectors within Business Technologies, Healthcare and Future Transport and Infrastructure across the U.S., Europe and Asia, with operations and 800 staff in the U.K., USA, Germany, Spain and Singapore.About GeniusVets:GeniusVets is the only marketing platform founded by a DVM and veterinary marketing experts, built to empower practices with real growth strategies that deliver impactful results. We blend data and creativity to create strategies that drive client acquisition, build your reputation, and stay true to your practice’s mission. With customized programs based on real client behavior, we don’t believe in one-size-fits-all. It’s about helping your practice thrive and provide exceptional care.

