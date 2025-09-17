Dejavoo + OneHubPOS Announce Fast and Secure Plug-and-Play Payments for Modern Merchants

Dejavoo Systems, a leading provider of Android-based payment technology. OneHubPOS is a modern Android POS platform built for restaurants, retail, and liquor businesses.

Resellers and partners can now offer a solution that reduces complexity, increases value, and makes payment technology a competitive advantage.

OneHubPOS’ intuitive POS platform combined with Dejavoo’s flexible, secure payment technology, delivers an integration that’s as fast and future-ready as today’s business owners need it to be.” — Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO, Dejavoo

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo, a leader in smart, secure, and scalable payment technology, is proud to announce a new integration with OneHubPOS , a modern Android POS platform built for restaurants, retail, and liquor businesses. Together, these payment industry innovators deliver a frictionless checkout experience—built for speed, simplicity, and scale.This powerful integration eliminates the complexity of separate systems by directly connecting OneHubPOS to Dejavoo’s full line of Android terminals, including the P1, P3, P5, and P8. Merchants can now accept EMV, contactless, and PIN debit payments instantly—no lock-ins, no complicated setup, just smart payments that keep up with the pace of business today.“This partnership is all about making payments effortless—for merchants, ISVs, and resellers,” said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo. “By combining OneHubPOS’ intuitive POS platform with Dejavoo’s flexible, secure payment technology, we’re delivering an integration that’s as fast and future-ready as today’s business owners need it to be.”What Makes This Integration a Game-Changer?Plug-and-Play SimplicityPower up, pair the terminal, and you’re ready to go. No complex configurations, no headaches.Real-Time SynchronizationTransactions reflect instantly across the terminal and POS—no delays, no discrepancies.Processor AgnosticSupports Dejavoo’s open platform—merchants can choose their preferred processor with no lock-in requirements.Smarter Terminals, Built for ScaleSupports the Dejavoo P line of Android terminals—compact, fast, wireless, and certified across multiple platforms, including Elavon.Reseller-Ready DeploymentQuicker onboarding, reduced time to go-live, and built-in value to help resellers win more business.Built for Today’s Merchants—and Tomorrow’s GrowthFrom curbside coffee shops to bustling liquor stores, the Dejavoo + OneHubPOS integration helps merchants move faster, serve smarter, and stay competitive. With advanced hardware, unmatched flexibility, and industry-leading support tools, this partnership is designed to help resellers and ISVs unlock new revenue and create stickier merchant relationships.“We built this integration to make things easier—for everyone,” said Satheesh Kanchi, CEO of OneHubPOS. “Together with Dejavoo, we’re delivering the reliability, speed, and control that resellers and merchants demand.”Ready to Demo?The integration is live and available to all OneHubPOS customers. Resellers and partners can now offer a solution that reduces complexity, increases value, and makes payment technology a competitive advantage.Let’s power the future of payments—together.About DejavooDejavoo delivers smart and secure payment solutions for businesses, combining innovative technology with seamless integration. From Android terminals and the iPOSpays omni-commerce gateway to the DejaPayPro cloud POS and the SPIn integration tool for ISVs, Dejavoo empowers partners and merchants with scalable, flexible solutions that grow with their business. Contact: isvsales@dejavoo.io Learn more: dejavoo.ioAbout OneHubPOSOneHubPOS is a modern Android point-of-sale platform purpose-built for restaurants, retail stores, and liquor merchants. From payments and inventory to reporting and analytics, OneHubPOS helps businesses run better and grow with confidence. For demos, onboarding, or partnership opportunities, visit www.onehubpos.com or reach out to sales@onehubpos.comMedia ContactsJoshua Michael BenOneHubPOS916-866-9995

