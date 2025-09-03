Dejavoo and Salsa POS Launch Certified Integration to Power Faster Payments and More Efficient Restaurant Systems

Dejavoo Systems, a leading provider of Android-based payment technology. Salsa POS is a modern restaurant point-of-sale solution.

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo Systems, a leading provider of Android-based payment technology, today announced a certified integration with Salsa POS , the fast-growing restaurant management platform. This powerful new collaboration empowers hospitality merchants with a smarter, more efficient experience for staff and customers.Each Dejavoo device was evaluated throughout the integration to ensure fluid functionality with Salsa’s platform—resulting in a consistent experience across multiple terminal types, including the handheld (P8), countertop (P1) and multi-function (P18).“This collaboration opened our eyes to new innovation opportunities in the payment space,” said Chris Lopez, COO of Salsa POS “The Dejavoo team consistently provided access to the latest devices and functionalities, making it possible to test and refine Salsa’s compatibility across their product line. Advancements from the QD2 to the P8 and now the P18 have allowed us to rethink how restaurants operate with Salsa,”.With this integration, Salsa POS now runs natively on Dejavoo’s secure Android P and QD terminal lines offering a fully connected, all-in-one solution. From mobile ordering and table-side checkout to drive-thru service, Salsa’s system is purpose-built for the unique challenges of high-volume hospitality environments."We’re proud to partner with Salsa. Their team took a holistic approach, using our full suite of APIs and SDKs to build a robust, ready-to-deploy application,” said Serena Smith, Director of ISV Channel Development at Dejavoo."This integration brings tremendous value to restaurant operators looking for flexibility, speed, and a better customer experience,” added Mony Zenou, CEO of Dejavoo Systems.The partnership also benefits Dejavoo’s ISO, ISV,and reseller partners, offering them a feature-rich restaurant solution backed by a robust, gateway-powered payment infrastructure.“The wide range of Dejavoo devices helped us explore functionalities we always wanted but were not yet achievable,” said David Lopez, Founder of Salsa POS. “Dejavoo supported us every step of the way—and delivered.”The integration with Salsa POS is available now in Dejavoo’s application marketplace - DV Store. ISOs, agents and resellers can contact Dejavoo or Salsa POS to get started.About Dejavoo SystemsDejavoo Systems delivers secure, smart, and integrated payment solutions for businesses of all types and sizes. With advanced Android-based terminals, a robust omni-commerce gateway (iPOSpays), and flexible, secure third-party integrations, Dejavoo empowers ISOs, ISVs, and their merchants to thrive in a rapidly evolving payments landscape. Learn more at Dejavoo.io About Salsa POSSalsa POS is a modern restaurant point-of-sale solution based in Houston, Texas. Built using feedback from real operators, Salsa is fast, intuitive, and designed specifically for restaurants. Our goal is happy customers – for both the restaurants we support and the guests they serve. Features include a user-friendly interface, flexible ordering options (including mobile and kiosks), multi-tender payments, and actionable insights to optimize menu performance and operations. Learn more at SalsaPOS.com Media Contact – Dejavoo SystemsSerena SmithDirector, ISV Channel Developmentssmith@dejavoo.ioMedia Contact – Salsa POSAvery NasonMarketing & Communications Leadavery@salsapos.com

