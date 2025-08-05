Dejavoo and EVS Launch In-Terminal Age Verification App for Alcohol, Cannabis, Vape, Tobacco, and Gaming Retailers

Dejavoo delivers secure, smart, and integrated payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Electronic Verification Systems (EVS) is a trusted leader in identity and age verification solutions.

MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo Systems , a leading provider of secure Android-based payment solutions, today announced a new integration with Electronic Verification Systems (EVS) to launch an in-terminal age verification application, bringing real-time ID scanning directly to the point of sale for businesses in age-restricted industries.The EVS Age Verification App gives ISOs and their merchants a fast, reliable way to instantly verify customer age by scanning and authenticating government-issued IDs directly on Dejavoo terminals. This seamless integration helps prevent underage sales, reduce liability, and ensure compliance—right from the countertop.For businesses selling age-restricted products—including alcohol, vape, cannabis, tobacco, and gaming—this technology represents a significant upgrade in compliance and consumer safety.“We’re excited to announce that the EVS Age Verification application is now available for download on the Dejavoo DvStore,” said Serena Smith, Director of ISV Channel Development at Dejavoo.“This powerful solution enables merchants to quickly and reliably verify a customer’s age at the terminal level.”The application is easily accessible via the DvStore marketplace, and is visible to ISOs through the iPOSpays portal and on terminal interfaces—ensuring broad adoption and ease of deployment.“We’re extremely pleased with the seamless integration of the EVS Age Verification App into the Dejavoo DvStore,” said Eric Knapp, President of Electronic Verification Systems. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and compliance, and we’re proud to deliver a solution that makes age verification easier, faster, and more efficient for merchants.”Key Benefits for Merchants:• Real-time ID authentication using advanced scanning technology• Legal protection in states recognizing Affirmative Defense• Streamlined installation via the DvStore application marketplace• Marketing potential, with access to customer data (name, DOB, address), in accordance with privacy regulationsIn states that recognize Affirmative Defense, the app provides an important layer of legal protection—documenting that a valid ID was scanned at the point of sale, which can help protect merchants from liability if underage sales occur despite due diligence.Beyond compliance, the EVS app also enables insightful customer data collection—such as name, birthdate, and address—opening the door to personalized marketing, direct mail campaigns, and customer engagement (in accordance with applicable privacy laws). Each scan delivers actionable insight and peace of mind, backed by two trusted technology providers.About Dejavoo SystemsDejavoo Systems delivers secure, smart, and integrated payment solutions for businesses of all types and sizes. With advanced Android-based terminals, a robust omni-commerce gateway (iPOSpays), and seamless third-party integrations, Dejavoo empowers ISOs, ISVs, and their merchants to thrive in an evolving payments landscape. Learn more at www.dejavoo.io About Electronic Verification Systems (EVS)Electronic Verification Systems (EVS) is a trusted leader in identity and age verification solutions. Serving high-compliance industries such as alcohol, tobacco, gaming, and financial services, EVS provides secure, scalable tools for real-time ID authentication. For more information, visit www.evssolutions.com Contact us:Serena SmithDirector of ISV Channel Developmentssmith@dejavoo.ioEric Knapp|PresidentElectronic Verification Systems, LLCeknapp@electronicverificationsystems.comLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/ericknapp Website: https://evssolutions.com

