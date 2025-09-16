Global One Media Relaunches InvestorTV with Long-Form CEO Interviews Hosted by Don Durrett and John Feneck

InvestorTV Hosts Don Durrett and John Feneck

InvestorTV has relaunched with a new format featuring one-hour, in-depth interviews hosted by two respected thought leaders: Don Durrett and John Feneck.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InvestorTV , a Global One Media brand, has entered a new chapter with its relaunch, moving beyond short-form investor-focused clips and live panel discussions. The refreshed format features extended one-hour conversations with company executives, market analysts, and thought leaders.By giving guests the time and space to go deeper into strategy, trends, and outlooks, InvestorTV is positioning itself as a go-to destination for investors who want more than surface-level commentary.Leading these conversations is Don Durrett, founder of GoldStockData.com and author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver. With more than two decades of experience as an investor and analyst in the precious metals sector, Don has built one of the most comprehensive databases of gold and silver mining companies available to investors. Most recently, he was ranked the number one equity analyst on SeekingAlpha.com across all sectors. His reputation for rigorous analysis and practical insights makes him an ideal guide for viewers who want to understand where opportunities and risks lie in today’s markets."John and I feel fortunate to be on InvestorTV, which has given us a large audience for both our followers and new investors," says Don Durrett.Joining him is John Feneck, a portfolio strategist who has held senior roles at Merrill Lynch Funds (now BlackRock), JP Morgan Chase Funds, and Sprott, consistently ranking among the top performers. Today, as CEO of Feneck Consulting Group, he works directly with commodity companies and financial advisors.He also manages the Feneck Metals & Mining Portfolio , which will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on December 31, 2025. The portfolio is positioned to be ranked among the top five to ten globally over a ten-year period, underscoring his long-term track record of performance.“Don and I have been calling mining CEOs proactively since the 2008 crash. After thousands of calls with CEOs, we decided in 2024 to conduct brief interviews with CEOs on the Feneck Commodities Report channel on YouTube. This allowed investors to get access to some of the questions we ask companies. These interviews were met with thousands of positive comments from investors, so we decided to partner in 2025 with InvestorTV to edit our interviews, and post them on social media. They have done a good job for Don and I, and we hope to continue our partnership with InvestorTV as this bull market in commodities continues into 2026. Don and I hope investors see enough value in what we are doing for the investing public, so that they will take the initiative to sign up for some of our services,” says John Feneck.InvestorTV’s relaunch reflects Global One Media’s commitment to creating an impactful platform where companies can tell their story to the right audience. With this new format, executives have the opportunity to present their value propositions, while investors gain actionable insights to better evaluate opportunities.Public company executives and investor relations professionals who would like to be featured on InvestorTV are invited to reach out directly to Global One Media CEO Bastien Boulay at bastien@globalonemedia.com.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com About InvestorTVInvestorTV is a premier digital platform that features long-form, one-hour interviews with public company executives, market analysts, and industry thought leaders. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also hosts live panel discussions on the latest capital market trends and hottest commodities. https://investor-television.com/ Follow InvestorTV:Website- https://investor-television.com/ YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/ Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ X- https://x.com/_investortv Spotify- https://open.spotify.com/show/43ahuKrz1JFGJwX3R6pF2C

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.