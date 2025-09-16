SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Bragg Gaming Group to Expand iGaming PAM Solutions

SCCG Bragg Gaming group

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG, TSX:BRAG), a worldwide leader in iGaming technology and content solutions.

Through this partnership, SCCG will leverage its extensive global network to introduce operators to Bragg’s award-winning Player Account Management (PAM) platform. Bragg’s PAM delivers a fully managed, end-to-end solution that empowers online casino, sportsbook, and lottery operators with seamless integration, robust compliance support, automated KYC and fraud prevention tools, personalized CRM campaigns, and data-driven player engagement features.

With Bragg’s PAM, operators can manage their entire product suite across casino, sports, and lottery verticals through a single account and single wallet—driving stronger retention, higher lifetime value, and scalable growth across regulated markets.

SCCG is uniquely positioned to support the distribution of Bragg’s technology through its global client partner ecosystem, which spans over 130 partners worldwide. With deep relationships across operators, suppliers, and regulators, SCCG will ensure Bragg’s solutions are presented to the right partners in the right markets, accelerating adoption and maximizing impact.

In addition, SCCG will leverage its decades of experience in tribal gaming, where the company has built trusted relationships with tribal operators across North America. Through its Tribal Roadshow and ongoing collaborations, SCCG has consistently introduced innovative technologies that enhance tribal operations. By aligning Bragg’s leading PAM with these relationships, SCCG will provide tribal operators with advanced tools to streamline operations, strengthen compliance, and expand player engagement across both retail and online environments.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Bragg, whose PAM platform represents one of the most advanced and trusted solutions in the iGaming industry. At SCCG, we pride ourselves on connecting operators with technologies that drive sustainable growth and compliance across global markets. Bragg’s innovative platform and proven track record make them an ideal partner for operators seeking both efficiency and differentiation in highly competitive environments.”

Matevz Mazij, CEO, Bragg Gaming Group, commented: “We’re thrilled to partner with SCCG Management, a respected leader in the global gaming industry. This strategic partnership is a pivotal step for Bragg Gaming Group, aligning two companies dedicated to shaping the future of online gaming.

SCCG’s unparalleled global network provides the perfect channel to introduce operators to our award-winning Player Account Management (PAM) platform and expand our footprint with operators worldwide.

This collaboration will enable us to deliver our scalable, responsible, and player-focused solutions to more partners, accelerating the distribution of our technology and strengthening our position as a global leader in iGaming technology.”

This partnership underscores SCCG’s commitment to empowering its partners with cutting-edge technologies, while expanding Bragg’s footprint with operators worldwide. Together, SCCG and Bragg aim to shape the future of online gaming by delivering scalable, responsible, and player-focused solutions.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is an iGaming content and platform technology solutions provider serving online and land-based gaming operators with its proprietary and exclusive content, and cutting-edge player account management (“PAM”) technology. Bragg Studios offer high-performing and passionately crafted casino game titles using the latest in data-driven insights from in-house brands including Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic. Its proprietary content portfolio is complemented by a selection of exclusive titles from carefully selected studio partners under the Powered By Bragg program. Games built on Bragg’s remote games server (“RGS”) technology are distributed via the Bragg HUB content delivery platform and are available exclusively to Bragg customers. Bragg’s powerful, modular PAM technology powers multiple leading iCasino and sportsbook brands and is supported by expert in-house managed, operational, and marketing services. Content delivered via the Bragg HUB either exclusively or from the Bragg aggregated games portfolio is managed from a single back-office which is supported by a cutting-edge data platform, and Bragg’s award-winning Fuze™ player engagement toolset. Bragg is licensed, certified, or otherwise approved and operational in over 30 regulated iCasino markets globally, including in the U.S., Canada, LatAm and Europe.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

