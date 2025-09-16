Capstone Health Alliance and Yankee Alliance Announce Strategic Partnership

Tim Bugg, Owner & CEO, Capstone Health Alliance Capstone Health Alliance Logo

A Collaboration to Advance Cost Savings and Healthcare Supply Chain

We are excited to collaborate with Yankee Alliance in a manner that expands opportunities for our members and strengthens the overall healthcare ecosystem.” — Tim Bugg, Owner & CEO of Capstone Health Alliance

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone Health Alliance and Yankee Alliance , two prominent group purchasing organizations (GPOs), today announced a strategic partnership dedicated to fostering collaboration, sharing industry expertise, and launching innovative initiatives to deliver greater cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and elevated healthcare experiences for their respective memberships.This partnership marks a significant step forward as both organizations seek to leverage their collective capabilities while maintaining their distinct identities. Through this partnership, Capstone and Yankee Alliance will work together to identify opportunities for joint development of ideas and concepts that benefit their members, explore potential initiatives to reduce healthcare costs, and share valuable industry insights."We are excited to collaborate with Yankee Alliance in a manner that expands opportunities for our members and strengthens the overall healthcare ecosystem," said Tim Bugg, Owner & CEO of Capstone Health Alliance. "This partnership underscores our mutual commitment to innovation, cost efficiency, and patient-centered care."“This partnership reflects the very core of Yankee Alliance’s mission—bringing organizations together to achieve more than any one of us could alone," said Lawrence Kaufman, President & CEO of Yankee Alliance. "By joining forces with Capstone Health Alliance, we are combining the strength of our networks, the depth of our expertise, and our shared commitment to innovation. Together, we will create new opportunities to reduce costs, improve care, and deliver meaningful value to our members across the country.”To take advantage of the cost savings initiatives this partnership can offer your organization visit www.capstonehealthalliance.com / or www.yankeealliance.com/member About Yankee AllianceYankee Alliance is a national Group Purchasing Organization focused on providing innovative ways to reduce expenses for 18,400+ of our members across a range of healthcare industries, nationwide. We take our members common goals of financial, clinical, and operational effectiveness and produce uncommon results through collaborative thinking, combined resources, and shared industry knowledge.About Capstone Health AllianceHeadquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and including industry leading education, all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com

