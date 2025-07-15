Capstone Health Alliance and WellLink (Formerly CHAMPS) Group Purchasing Renew 10-Year Strategic Partnership

Together Delivering Aggregation Power and Supply Chain Savings to Members

We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to advancing healthcare supply chain value together and helping providers navigate financial pressures while maintaining access to quality products and services” — Yolandi Myers, President of Capstone Health Alliance

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone Health Alliance and WellLink Group Purchasing (formerly CHAMPS Group Purchasing) are proud to announce the renewal of their longstanding strategic partnership, marking over a decade of collaboration in delivering innovative group purchasing solutions for healthcare providers across the United States.Since the inception of the partnership in 2014, Capstone and WellLink have worked together to bring unparalleled aggregation power to their collective membership, driving down costs and improving supply chain efficiency for hospitals, health systems, and healthcare providers across the continuum of care. This renewed agreement builds on previous successes and further empowers WellLink to access Capstone’s robust contract portfolio, strategic sourcing support, and clinical expertise—while Capstone members continue to benefit from WellLink's negotiation strength and service excellence, adding to the Capstone portfolio valuable agreements to benefit our membership.“WellLink has been a trusted aggregation partner for more than ten years,” said Yolandi Myers, President of Capstone Health Alliance. “We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to advancing healthcare supply chain value together. This partnership continues to help providers navigate financial pressures while maintaining access to high-quality products and services. We are not the traditional GPO, and our continued partnership with WellLink shows Capstone’s commitment to finding and retaining valuable partners in our ongoing quest to driving down the total cost of healthcare.”“Our relationship with Capstone has always been focused on elevating member value through transparency, collaboration, and a strong aggregation portfolio,” said Maria Summers, Vice President of WellLink Group Purchasing. “With this renewal, our combined efforts will further empower healthcare providers to thrive in today’s evolving environment.”Through the power of group purchasing organizations (GPOs), healthcare providers gain access to:• Competitive pricing through national aggregation power• Supply chain efficiency and contract standardization• Clinical integration and category expertise• Strategic sourcing guidance to navigate market shifts and product disruptions• Reduced administrative burden and enhanced data analyticsThis renewal ensures that Capstone Health Alliance and WellLink Group Purchasing will continue to work side-by-side to deliver meaningful results for their collective membership by consistently improving care delivery while also containing costs. Contact Capstone Health Alliance or WellLink GPO to learn more about the breadth of available savings opportunities.About WellLink Group PurchasingWellLink Group Purchasing is a division of WellLink, a leading organization affecting the medical, social and economic needs of the community. Leveraging the purchasing power of more than 26,000 member locations across the United States, WellLinkGPO provides members with access to significant savings in product categories including medical/surgical supplies, foodservice, IT, wireless, office supplies and facility maintenance. Working with national partners Premier, Inc. and OMNIA Partners, and aggregation partner Capstone Health Alliance, WellLink Group Purchasing supports healthcare, private, and public sector member supply-chain initiatives with expertise in contract management, aggregation savings, supply chain technology, spend analytics, public sector compliance and customized service. Learn more about how your organization can save at www.WellLinkGPO.com About Capstone Health AllianceHeadquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and including industry leading education, all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com Media ContactsMichele Fancher, WellLink, 216.255.3657, michele.fancher@mywelllink.comTracey Johnston-Crum, Capstone Health Alliance, 828.418.5050, tjohnston-crum@capstonehealthalliance.com

