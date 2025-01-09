Capstone Health Alliance Announces Leadership Changes to Enhance Market Influence and Drive Growth

Yolandi Myers, President & Chief Administration Officer Jeff Lawing, Chief Customer Officer

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone Health Alliance , one of the largest regional group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the country, today announced significant leadership changes aimed at driving growth and enhancing service for its Members. Tim Bugg, owner of Capstone, will continue in his role as CEO, while Yolandi Myers has been promoted to President & Chief Administrative Officer of Capstone Health Alliance. Additionally, Jeff Lawing will be joining the leadership team as Chief Customer Officer.Capstone Health Alliance has established key partnerships with top-tier suppliers and healthcare providers, providing its Members with substantial cost savings and value through its core foundations of Aggregation, Education, Collaboration, and Communication.Yolandi Myers, joined Capstone in 2021 and has demonstrated remarkable capacity in driving strategic engagements and expanding Capstone's reach, and fostering collaboration across industry partners. With two decades of operational experience in the healthcare GPO sector, Myers has led diverse cross functional teams and has established proven successful partnerships throughout the industry to deliver tailored solutions across the healthcare business spectrum.“I am honored to step into the role of President and lead our GPO team at Capstone Health Alliance,” said Yolandi Myers. “Together, we will continue to innovate and collaborate with a keen eye on ensuring exceptional service and value as we navigate the ongoing complexities of the healthcare supply chain. From product shortages to pricing initiatives, our Capstone team is dedicated to a strong future of delivering significantly reduced costs across spend categories with market leading pricing when financial pressures on the healthcare industry continue to rise.”Jeff Lawing brings a wealth of experience to Capstone, previously serving as Vice President of National Accounts and Business Development at Concordance Healthcare Solutions and holding key leadership roles at Seneca Medical and Cape Fear Valley Health System. Lawing is also a certified Materials & Resource Professional (CMRP) and formerly practiced as a Registered Nurse upon honorable discharge from US Navy. With a strong background in leading national accounts and healthcare supply chain operation, Lawing’s role will drive market expansion and service delivery across the growing Capstone Membership.Tim Bugg, owner and CEO, stated, “We are excited about the future of Capstone Health Alliance under this new leadership structure. Yolandi's promotion reflects her unwavering dedication to our Members and her ability to foster strong partnerships across the industry. I am equally enthusiastic about welcoming Jeff to our leadership team. His extensive background in sales and operations within the healthcare supply chain will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offerings and drive value for our Members.”As Capstone Health Alliance continues to grow its footprint across the healthcare continuum, these leadership changes strengthen the company’s commitment to driving cost out of healthcare by providing quantifiable savings and a substantial return on investment to its Members.About Capstone Health AllianceHeadquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers nationwide. Our primary goal is to deliver tangible savings and provide actionable data to enable informed supply chain decisions. Capstone is committed to helping our Members reduce costs, enhance quality, and foster the exchange of best practices, through our unwavering dedication to price parity, offering consistent savings regardless of organizational size or location. Moreover, our Members gain exclusive access to educational opportunities and benefit from the expertise of our dedicated team of supply chain professionals. To learn more about Capstone Health Alliance and how our innovative solutions can benefit your organization, please visit www.capstonehealthalliance.com

