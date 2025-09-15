Triathlon Spirit Returns to Malibu with the Zuma Beach Triathlon

Athletes and community shine at the Zuma Beach Triathlon benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, the Zuma Beach Triathlon was held on Sunday, uniting athletes, families, and the community for an unforgettable day of competition and camaraderie. The event raised over $150,000 and brought together thousands of athletes and spectators, creating an atmosphere of energy, resilience, and shared purpose.More than just a race, the Zuma Beach Triathlon highlighted the power of sport to change lives. Proceeds from this year’s event will support two impactful organizations: the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), which provides opportunities and adaptive sports equipment to athletes with physical challenges, and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu’s Emergency Relief Fund (supporting those impacted by the recent LA wildfires), which empowers local youth with after-school programs, mentorship, and community-building initiatives.This year also introduced the Corporate Challenge presented by Pepperdine University, encouraging local businesses and organizations to compete as teams while fundraising for the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Together, the teams raised over $100,000 for CAF, adding a spirited layer of camaraderie and friendly competition, reinforcing the triathlon’s commitment to community impact.Adding star power to the race, celebrities and athletes including Rob Riggle (The Daily Show, The Hangover), David Chokachi (Baywatch), Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), Paul Lieberstein (The Office), David Denman (The Office, Peacemaker), Genevieve Morton (Sports Illustrated model), Olympian Colleen Quigley, and professional golfer Kasia Kay joined the field. Their participation helped shine a spotlight on the event’s mission and brought fans and families to Zuma Beach to cheer them on."The Zuma Beach Triathlon has always been about more than crossing the finish line, it’s about coming together as a community to uplift others,” said Michael Epstein, founder of the Zuma Beach Triathlon. “This year’s event showcased the incredible spirit of our athletes, volunteers, and partners, all rallying to make a difference for the Challenged Athletes Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. Seeing that energy on Zuma Beach reminds us why we will continue to do this year after year."The race welcomed athletes of all levels from first-time triathletes to seasoned competitors, each inspired by the cause. Among the most moving moments of the day were the performances of challenged athletes, whose determination and perseverance embodied the event’s spirit."At CAF, we believe sport has the power to transform lives,” said Bob Babbitt, Co-Founder and Board Vice President, Challenged Athletes Foundation. “Today, that belief was brought to life at Zuma Beach as athletes of all abilities raced side by side. The support from this event helps provide adaptive equipment, training, and opportunities that open doors for athletes with physical challenges. We’re grateful to the Zuma Beach Triathlon community for helping us create a more inclusive world through sport."In addition to the athletic achievements, the day celebrated community impact. By rallying together in support of CAF and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, participants, sponsors, and corporate teams helped raise over $150,000 to fuel programs that uplift lives through sport, mentorship, and opportunity. This included a $50,000 donation from the Zuma Foundation to the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.Nico Wood (Paradise Valley, CA) won the men’s Olympic Distance with a time of 1:58:3 and Svetlana Slocum (Camarillo, CA) won the women’s Olympic Distance with a time of 2:21:41. Matthew Wong (Los Angeles, CA) won the men’s Zuma Distance with a time of 1:24:03 and Lacy Smith (Fresno, CA) won the women’s Zuma Distance with a time of 1:33:25.The morning closed not only with medals and personal victories, but with a collective sense of pride in building a stronger, more inclusive community.For event images, see HERE

