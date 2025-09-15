West Hollywood Launches Digital Gift Card Program with 50% Bonus Promotion

Courtesy of VisitWestHollywood.com Courtesy of VisitWestHollywood.com

City-Funded Initiative Offers 50% Bonus for Travelers and Locals alike to Buy at West Hollywood Businesses

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of West Hollywood, in partnership with Visit West Hollywood, is excited to announce the launch of a West Hollywood digital gift card program called WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card. The new program will allow locals and visitors stretch their spending power—with a 50% bonus card to spend at participating West Hollywood businesses.Starting September 15, 2025 give yourself (or someone else) the gift of West Hollywood! Visit weholocals.com to snag a digital gift card in your choice of set denominations—and for a limited time, the City of West Hollywood will sweeten the deal with a 50% digital bonus card on top. Expand your spending dreams with the WeHo Loves Local Gift Card at trendsetting shops, eateries, and experiences that make West Hollywood unforgettable.Buy a $50 gift card, receive a $25 bonus cardBuy a $100 gift card, receive a $50 bonus cardBuy a $200 gift card, receive a $100 bonus cardBuy a $300 gift card, receive a $150 bonus cardWest Hollywood is excited to showcase an incredible mix of participating businesses—from a delicious slice at Z Pizza to an indulgent experience at The Spa at EDITION West Hollywood. This promotion celebrates West Hollywood’s vibrant range of experiences within 1.9 square miles, where locals and visitors enjoy everything from casual bites to world-class pampering in one unforgettable destination.All digital gift cards are redeemable at eligible West Hollywood businesses participating in the program, including restaurants, retailers, salons, fitness studios, and cultural spots. A full list of locations, along with terms of use, are available at weholocals.com.“West Hollywood isn’t just a place, it’s an experience,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers. “Whether you’ve called West Hollywood home for years or you’re visiting for the very first time, there’s something special about the energy, spirit, and creativity of our local businesses. From incredible dining and boutique shopping to vibrant nightlife and world-class hotels, West Hollywood really does offer something for everyone. The WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card program makes discovering it all even more rewarding! With our limited-time bonus card, now is the perfect time to discover new spots and to support local favorites.”Whether you're a resident or a visitor, West Hollywood offers an unbeatable blend of energy, style, and community. From a spectacular array of dining and boutique shopping to vibrant nightlife and world-class hotels, the city buzzes with creativity and inclusivity. With its walkable streets and unique mix of iconic spots and hidden gems (rock ‘n roll history, pioneering wellness and reality TV hotspots), West Hollywood is more than a destination—it’s a lifestyle. Now is the perfect time to explore all that WeHo has to offer while supporting the businesses that make the city known as the heart of Los Angeles.The WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card program is open to all—locals, visitors, and gift-givers alike—and aims to generate meaningful economic impact for neighborhood businesses. New businesses will be added regularly throughout the program’s run, and the bonus-value offer will continue while city-funded supplies last.For more information about the “WeHo Loves Locals” program and to see additional offers, visit weholocals.com. West Hollywood businesses are encouraged to opt in at weholocals.com/start About Visit West HollywoodVisit West Hollywood is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). For more information, please visit VisitWestHollywood.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.