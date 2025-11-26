Visit West Hollywood Introduces 'WeHo Hotel Week' with $300 Digital Gift Card Promotion

Weho Hotel Week

Beginning Black Friday, booking a two-night+ hotel stay unlocks a $300 West Hollywood gift card

Whether you visit West Hollywood for a few days or a few weeks, West Hollywood has something special waiting for you with WeHo Hotel Week!” — Tom Kiely, President & CEO of Visit West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit West Hollywood , the official tourism board for West Hollywood, is excited to kick off the inaugural WeHo Hotel Week, launching for one week only, beginning Black Friday through December 5th, with an exclusive offer designed to inspire travel to West Hollywood and support local businesses during the holiday season.From November 28th through December 5th, visitors who book a minimum two-night future stay at a West Hollywood hotel will receive a $300 digital gift card, redeemable at participating WeHo Loves Locals shops, restaurants, spas, and experiences throughout the city. The limited-time offer invites travelers to stay longer, explore deeper, and enjoy more of what makes West Hollywood Los Angeles’ most vibrant and walkable destination. WeHo Hotel Week provides travelers an opportunity to book a future stay to snag the $300 offer, which will be sent digitally once the booking window concludes. The best part? Guests can enjoy their West Hollywood escape anytime afterward.With world-class hotels ranging from boutique hideaways to luxury retreats, West Hollywood offers a diverse mix of design-forward accommodations, rooftop pools and bars with sweeping views, serene spa and wellness programs, elevated culinary offerings, and immersive on-property experiences. Whether it’s dinner on the Sunset Strip, boutique shopping in the Design District, or a vibrant experience in the Rainbow District, the $300 WeHo Loves Locals digital gift card unlocks endless ways to experience West Hollywood’s unmistakable energy and creativity during your visit.“West Hollywood isn’t just a place to stay, it's a place to experience,” said Tom Kiely, President & CEO of Visit West Hollywood. “With WeHo Hotel Week, we’re making it even easier for visitors to discover the incredible businesses that define our city’s energy, creativity, and community spirit. Whether you visit West Hollywood for a few days or a few weeks, West Hollywood has something special waiting for you with WeHo Hotel Week!”WeHo Hotel Week strengthens the local economy by driving business to neighborhood partners during one of the busiest travel planning periods of the year, including Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.A full list of hotels and details about WeHo Hotel Week are available at VisitWestHollywood.com. Offer only valid at reservations made through Visit West Hollywood’s official WeHo Hotel Week booking page.

