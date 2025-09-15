Promoting SDG 3: CIFAL Merida Advances Organ Donation and Transport in Yucatán

The Administrator of Merida International Airport, Mr Oscar Carrillo Maldonado, emphasised: These actions reinforce the airport’s commitment to public health and community well-being, aligning its operations with principles of sustainability and social responsibility. The Director of CIFAL Merida, Mr Hector Navarrete Muñoz, added: This effort contributes to the global initiatives of the 2030 Agenda, fostering multisectoral partnerships to guarantee the right to health and promote a culture of solidarity that saves lives. Dr Jorge Martínez Ulloa Torres, Director General of the Yucatan State Transplant Centre, delivered an awareness talk, noting that Yucatan has many success stories that should be more widely shared. He highlighted that currently around 16,350 patients are waiting for a kidney transplant, while 2,419 patients await a corneal transplant. With the signing of this agreement, joint actions are being launched to promote voluntary organ donation across all sectors involved.

