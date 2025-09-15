International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025: Renewed Programs and Over 1,300 Exhibitors and Brands

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 reflects the continued development of the Kingdom’s events industry, featuring renewed programs and the participation of more than 1,300 exhibitors and brands from over 45 countries. The exhibition reaffirms its status as the largest platform for falconry, hunting, and desert trekking enthusiasts in the region and worldwide, while serving as both an economic and cultural driver that enhances the Kingdom’s global position on the events map.According to the Saudi Falcons Club, the 2025 edition aims to meet growing demand from visitors and exhibitors at home and abroad, maintaining its position as the largest exhibition of its kind in the world. The event has expanded significantly in terms of exhibition space, specialized sectors, and accompanying programs.In 2024, the exhibition attracted more than 649,000 visitors, with 1,210 exhibitors and brands covering an area of 160,000 square meters, distributed across 26 specialized sectors, 21 workshops, and 16 accompanying events.For 2025, the exhibition area has been expanded to exceed 190,000 square meters, with the number of specialized sectors increasing to 28, alongside 30 workshops and 23 accompanying events. The event will offer a comprehensive experience blending knowledge, heritage, and entertainment. Highlights include dedicated areas for weapons, adventure, falconry races, workshops, hunting and auctions, the “Falconry of the Future” pavilion, handicrafts, a Mongolian falcons zone, a Chinese pavilion, a World Heritage area, falconry fashion shows, the Shalayel Museum, and folklore performances. Outdoor areas will host equestrian shows, four-wheel drive rides, safaris, shooting and archery ranges, and a go-kart arena, ensuring a richer and more distinctive season.These indicators underscore the exhibition’s continuous growth and renewal, with the scale of international participation further consolidating its position as a leading global event. The exhibition is expected to boost business activity and domestic tourism, while offering a diverse and engaging experience for participants and visitors alike.The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2025 will welcome visitors from October 2 to 11 at the Saudi Falcons Club headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

