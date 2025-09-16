WANTED Woman Live Returns to South Florida: A Transformational Weekend for Successful, Single Women Ready for Real Love

Sisterhood & Connection Successful single women connecting at WANTED Woman Live WANTEDWoman Live - Sisterhood hits different

WANTED Woman Live is a 3-day South Florida experience where successful, single women connect, grow, and prepare for the lasting love they deserve.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional women are winning at work but often struggling to find the same success in love.That’s why Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, America’s Go-To Love Coach, created WANTED Woman Live - a three-day, high-energy experience designed to help successful, single women finally shift their love story.Taking place in Hollywood, FL from [October 3rd - 5th, 2025], WANTED Woman Live isn’t your typical conference. It’s an immersive weekend where powerhouse women step away from their busy schedules to focus on themselves, their hearts, and their love lives.What to Expect at WANTED Woman Live:- Expert Coaching: Learn directly from Coach Cass, bestselling author of WANTED Woman: The Busy Woman’s Guide to Attracting and Choosing a Love That Lasts, along with other leading relationship experts.- Interactive Workshops: Uncover love blocks, gain clarity on past patterns, and develop a concrete action plan for attracting healthy, lasting love. Sisterhood & Connection : Build meaningful relationships with like-minded women who understand the unique challenges of balancing success, family, and dating.- Unforgettable Experiences: From engaging sessions to surprise activities, attendees will leave inspired, equipped, and ready for love."So many of us have mastered climbing the corporate ladder but haven’t figured out the love ladder,” says Coach Cass.“WANTED Woman Live is about helping women stop feeling like they have to choose between success and love. It’s possible to have both - and it starts here.”The event is part of the Real Love Network, Coach Cass’s premier coaching community for busy professional women who are ready to build the love and life they truly desire.Event Details:📍: Location: Hollywood, FL📅: Dates: [October 3rd - 5th, 2025]🎟️: Tickets & Info: [ www.wantedwomanlive.com Seats are limited, and registration is now open.

