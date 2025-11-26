Coach Cass Featured on NBC Miami for Expert Advice on Handling the Holiday Blues

Holiday Blues Tips Coach Cass, Expert in Healthy Relationships

Coach Cass appears on NBC Miami with practical tips to navigate holiday stress and loneliness, encouraging healthy connection, boundaries, and self-care.

Many feel they must 'be okay' during the holidays, but true healing begins with honesty, compassion, and reaching out. You don’t have to face hard moments alone.” — Coach Cass

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Providing Expert Guidance on "Handling the Holiday Blues"The WANTED Woman™ Movement proudly announces that Dr. Casandra "Coach Cass" Henriquez, America’s Go-To Love Doctor, bestselling author, and founder of the Real Love Network, was recently featured on NBC Miami for a powerful segment on navigating emotional wellness during the holiday season.In the segment titled "Voices: Handling the Holiday Blues," Coach Cass offers compassionate, practical insights for individuals experiencing loneliness, overwhelm, or sadness during the holidays, a time often filled with unrealistic expectations and emotional pressure.➡️ Watch the full NBC segment here:Coach Cass shared tools for creating healthy boundaries, acknowledging emotions without shame, and establishing supportive connections, key elements of mental and relational well-being. She also highlighted how communities can provide meaningful support for those who struggle during what is typically portrayed as a joyful season."Many people feel like they need to 'be okay' because it’s the holidays," Coach Cass noted during the interview. "But true healing starts with honesty, compassion, and reaching out. You don’t have to navigate the hard moments alone."As a respected voice in emotional intelligence and healthy relationships, Coach Cass continues to use media platforms, corporate stages, and educational institutions to help people live, love, and lead with confidence and clarity.For more information about Coach Cass’s programs, speaking engagements, or media availability, please contact 👇🏾

