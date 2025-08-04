WANTED Woman. Retreat. WANTEDWOMAN RETREAT. WANTED WOMAN RETREAT..

Coach Cass Wraps 30-Day Africa Journey with Transformational Women’s Retreat Across Tanzania and Zanzibar

When love is at the base, everything else falls into place. 💕” — Coach Cass

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relationship coach and global women’s empowerment leader Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez has officially concluded a life-changing 30-day African adventure, culminating in a two-week retreat with nearly 25 women across Tanzania.From the awe-inspiring Ngorongoro Crater to the sun-drenched beaches of Zanzibar, the WANTED Woman Retreat brought women together for a powerful journey of sisterhood, culture, and deep reconnection.This marks the latest global experience curated by Coach Cass, founder of WANTED Woman, the movement helping successful, single women - especially Black women over 40 - create space for real love, purpwwwose, and self-alignment. With nearly 100K followers and features in Essence, NBC, and Woman’s Day, Coach Cass continues to lead transformative experiences that blend heart, heritage, and healing.During the retreat, attendees witnessed Africa’s famed Big Five and took flight in a hot air balloon in the Serengeti, swam with turtles, chased dolphins, danced beneath the night sky, and explored sacred landmarks together - many for the first time on the continent.“This journey reminded us how vital it is to carve out space for ourselves - even in motion,” said Coach Cass. “We found joy, softness, and sisterhood in the in-between moments.”Attendees described the trip as life-changing.“Visiting the Motherland was already a dream come true, but connecting with a sisterhood of beautiful Black women felt like alignment with purpose,” said participant Twana. “This experience will live in my spirit forever.”“You’ve helped me form healthy relationships in ways I couldn’t before,” said Renee. “Thank you for being a human first and pouring into us all.”“It was unforgettable - and each of you inspired me beyond words,” added Liana.The WANTED Woman Retreat is one of several signature experiences offered through Coach Cass’s platform, alongside WANTED Woman Live in South Florida and the WANTED Woman Escape, a tropical wellness getaway designed for powerful women ready to unplug and reconnect.As the community now sets its sights on Morocco for the 2026 retreat, one thing is clear: this movement is more than travel. It’s a return to what matters - self, sisterhood, and soulful living.To learn more or join the next experience, visit www.WANTEDWoman.com

