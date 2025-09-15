Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a historic agreement with Colgate-Palmolive Company (“Colgate”) after concerns about major toothpaste manufacturers depicting excessive amounts of fluoride toothpaste in their marketing and packaging.

Attorney General Paxton initially investigated Colgate’s packaging and advertising of children’s toothpaste products. After hearing Attorney General Paxton’s concerns, Colgate agreed to roll out new packaging and marketing for its Colgate, Tom’s of Maine, and hello branded toothpaste products containing fluoride for children under the age of six wherever an image of toothpaste on a toothbrush is used. For those visuals, Colgate will show a “pea-sized” amount of toothpaste on its packaging and promotional material.

“This historic agreement with Colgate is an incredible example of what is possible when American companies are willing to take concrete steps to protect the health of our children and families. We commend Colgate for being the first major toothpaste manufacturer to make meaningful change in this space and hope other companies follow their lead,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Although Colgate’s product labels’ written usage instructions consistently reflect FDA requirements and are not changing, Colgate agreed that beginning November 1, 2025, its toothpaste products containing fluoride for children under the age of six will depict safe, age-appropriate amounts of toothpaste consistent with the product labels’ usage instructions. These new visuals will first appear online, with changes to physical packaging to follow. Throughout the entirety of the investigation, Colgate cooperated fully with the Office of the Attorney General. This agreement is a part of Attorney General Paxton’s work to help Make America Healthy Again. Attorney General Paxton will not relent in advancing truth in marketing, defending consumers, and prioritizing the health of Texas families.

Attorney General Paxton has issued a Civil Investigative Demand to Crest and is investigating the company for similar concerns. The Office of the Attorney General remains hopeful that Crest will follow Colgate’s lead in protecting our kids.