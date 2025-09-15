NDDOT office closures scheduled next week

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all Driver License offices September 23-24 and the Bismarck Motor Vehicle office September 23 from noon to 5 p.m. for employee training.

All other Motor Vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours.

“We understand that closing offices temporarily may cause some inconvenience, but we are expecting minimum service disruption,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety. “Our online services, kiosks, and mobile app will be available and are great options to complete most transactions.”

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments to avoid scheduled service disruptions.

For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov.