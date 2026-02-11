Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Results in 129 Alcohol or Drug-Related Arrests and Citations

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign Dec. 12. 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026, to deter motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

During the enforcement period, officers issued 129 alcohol or drug-related arrests and citations. Of those, 80 were driving under the influence (DUI) arrests. Alcohol-related charges also include six arrests or citations for minor in consumption and minor in possession, as well as 15 for open container. This enforcement effort also resulted in nine drug-related arrests.

In 2024, an alcohol-related crash occurred about every 14 hours in North Dakota. These crashes, along with the arrests, injuries and deaths caused by impaired driving, are 100% preventable. All North Dakotans can help eliminate impaired driving tragedies by always driving sober or planning a sober ride.

High visibility traffic enforcement is one part of a collaborative, statewide effort to help reach North Dakota’s goal of zero vehicle fatalities and serious injuries.

Learn more at VisionZero.ND.gov and visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.