SGS To Unveil Breakthrough Technology in Skin Hydration Testing at Cosmetic 360

SGS will be at stand DA40 at Cosmetic 360 on October 15 – 16

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world leading testing, inspection and certification company, is to unveil a unique technological breakthrough for the cosmetic industry at Cosmetic 360 – non-invasive, imaging technology that captures images of skin water loss rates, a direct marker of skin barrier health.The new method not only maps changes in skin hydration but also measures water loss under occlusion, a key indicator of skin barrier integrity. It then generates visuals that can be used by brands and manufacturers to support claims such as "protects the skin" or "repairs the skin barrier."Specialists from SGS’s Health and Nutrition team developed the imaging technology from an existing device used until now solely to measure skin hydration. The innovation provides rapid and non-invasive imaging that organizations can easily integrate into existing clinical study protocols without complicating or burdening evaluation systems.Georgios Stamatas, Global Scientific Director, SGS said: “Our new imaging technology is a game changer for brands seeking to showcase the benefits of their skincare products through convincing visual proof. Our team of specialists has made it possible to scientifically demonstrate, for instance, where skin is better protected and has a strengthened skin barrier effect. We can’t wait to showcase its capabilities to the world’s industry leaders at Cosmetic 360.”The skin barrier – also known as the ‘moisture barrier’– is seen as key to healthy-looking skin: it works as a protective layer, keeping hydration in and irritants out. Brand demand for visual evidence of skincare performance has been steadily growing over the past two to three years, particularly for facial, hand and body care products. Until now, cosmetic brands had access to few visual tools that enabled them to scientifically demonstrate a product's ability to hydrate the skin or strengthen its barrier.With proof-of-concept studies successfully conducted, SGS now looks forward to formally launching its breakthrough method at Cosmetic 360, the world's leading innovation trade show for the fragrance and cosmetics industry. SGS will have a presence throughout the event at stand DA40, at the Carousel du Louvre, Paris on October 15 – 16, 2025.To find out more visit Cosmetic 360 About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

