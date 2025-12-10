GaiaLens Turns Focus on Ensuring Organisations Are AI ’Data Ready’ as Demand for AI Pilots Rockets

Cleaning ‘messy data’ is often the first task when GaiaLens is called in for AI projects

HERTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data and AI solutions provider GaiaLens is seeing rising demand for its AI data readiness expertise as an increasing number of firms of all sizes and sectors spin up AI pilots. GaiaLens has expertise in collecting, cleaning and making relevant data available to selected LLMs in a secure and compliant manner, so that firms’ data can be efficiently and securely turned into valuable insights, while remaining within data governance frameworks.Cleaning up ‘messy data’ is often the first task when GaiaLens is called in to help shape and scale an AI project, particularly in highly regulated markets where stronger AI controls tending towards data maturity is demanded of firms launching AI projects, as Seb Kirk, co-founder and CEO of GaiaLens explains:“A combination of data consolidation, analysis and reporting is needed to ensure data readiness for AI programmes. This early work requires disciplined design, close collaboration with project team members with the relevant domain expertise, and support from the very top of the organisation so that any AI initiatives are governed by a sound strategic vision for the use of AI across the organisation. Function heads must be properly supported in their endeavours to find efficiencies, unlock innovation and growth potential.”Many of the companies coming to GaiaLens for help with AI projects, have an idea of what they are trying to achieve by putting their proprietary data to work to generate insights, to add value for customers or inform higher quality business decisions. Other firms simply have a Fear of Missing Out as regards AI. So, they want to get an AI initiative underway but have no clarity on what that AI project might solve.Seb Kirk of GaiaLens adds:“Although we help in both scenarios, it is critical to start by identifying the use case. We work with customers to identify what they are trying to achieve for which type of user. We then work with them to establish an ideal outcome from an AI pilot.”Once this is discovered, GaiaLens can work with in-house data science and engineering teams and relevant business function heads to find out what data needs to be collected, cleaned and analysed to make the project a success. Without solid systems being put in place to collect, manage and govern relevant data, AI projects are likely to fail. According to Gartner, 85 per cent of all AI projects currently fail because of poor data quality or the absence of relevant data altogether.GaiaLens is now supporting enterprises across Europe which have identified strong use cases where AI technology deployment could deliver efficiencies, and offer routes to business growth - underpinning new value added services for customers.GaiaLens also assists with integrations to gain access to key data dynamically and helps its customers with the reengineering of business processes and optimisation of workflows so that data can be turned into actionable insights in a timely manner.GaiaLens also helps firms to cut through the complex jargon associated with building the right AI solution for each organization’s specific use case. GaiaLens recommends solutions for streaming data, databases, apps, tooling and other integrations specific to the use case and organization’s IT infrastructure.It is already working across a wide cross section of departments of large and SME organizations to help them extract data from multiple locations, organise and extract insights from that data, and get it into an actionable state so the business can reliably, compliantly and ethically derive value from it.For example, GaiaLens was recently asked by an automotive brand to develop an AI solution to help it calculate emissions associated with End of Life Treatment and disposal of its vehicles to help automate completion of the company’s Scope 3 Category 12 emissions collecting and reporting.GaiaLens is also working with a Europe-based stock exchange which has built an AI-enabled chatbot in-house with a view to enabling customers to query their investments and generate custom reports.Navneet Chauhan, CTO of GaiaLens, added:“Unfortunately, they could not get it to work. So, GaiaLens advised them not to leap straight into a full AI solution but instead create a simpler form-based solution which enables customers to download a key report from the client’s hard coded database which holds investment portfolio information, and then enable them to tailor that report with the use of a simple AI agent we are designing for them. It is sometimes better to walk before running – testing usage and what data customers really find useful, before building the ultimate AI solution.”endsAbout GaiaLensGaiaLens began life as an AI platform built for some of the most complex, regulated datasets and frameworks in finance. Today, the company is bringing that experience to the wider enterprise market, helping organisations transform fragmented and incomplete data sets into structured, high integrity data they can actually use, whether to serve customers better, meet tightening data governance rules, automate reporting and workflows, or run business processes more efficiently.For further information about GaiaLens, please contact:Seb Kirk, CEO, GaiaLens. Email: seb@gaialens.comFor media enquiries about GaiaLens, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.