Registration Open for 15th Annual Maine PBIS Conference

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) State Team are excited to announce that registration is now open for the 15th Annual Maine PBIS Conference, which will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. Early-bird pricing is available through October 15, 2025.

This annual event brings together educators, school and district leaders, and student support professionals from across Maine to celebrate their progress and deepen their practice in building positive, equitable school climates where every student can thrive.

This year’s conference will feature a keynote address from Dr. Steve Goodman, a nationally recognized leader in schoolwide systems of support. Dr. Goodman’s keynote is titled, “Better Together: Integrating Academics and Behavior Support in MTSS.”

Dr. Goodman is a research specialist at the University of Connecticut, a partner with the Center on PBIS, and a co-investigator with the Integrated Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Research Network. He previously served as director of Michigan’s MTSS Technical Assistance Center and currently serves on state, national, and international advisory boards for the implementation of MTSS.

With more than 65 publications and extensive experience working with educators across the nation and in ten other countries, Dr. Goodman will bring powerful insights into how schools can integrate academic and behavioral supports within an MTSS framework to ensure the success of all students.

About the Conference

For 15 years, the Maine PBIS Conference has provided a space for educators to share successes, learn from one another, and explore new strategies to improve student outcomes. Participants gain tools and inspiration to enhance their PBIS implementation and foster school cultures grounded in safety, support, and belonging.

Educators are encouraged to register early and join colleagues from across the state for this day of professional learning, collaboration, and celebration.

Please visit the Maine PBIS Conference website to register or learn more about how you can contribute to the conference’s success.

With questions, please contact the Maine PBIS team at pbis@maine.edu.