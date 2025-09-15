Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Fall 2025 Regional Meetings

In October, November, and December, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be hosting its McKinney-Vento Fall 2025 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and to discuss resources available for students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

During these in-person meetings, participants will learn about strategies for increasing local capacity to support McKinney-Vento-eligible students. Participants will also have an opportunity to brainstorm solution-oriented approaches for affected youth in their schools and communities—and to network with colleagues from other schools and organizations.

The scheduled meetings are as follows:

Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties

Edward Little High School, 77 Harris Street, Auburn

Thursday, October 16

9-11:30 a.m.

Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond Street #915, Bangor

Wednesday, November 19

8:05-10:30 a.m.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services regional office, 38 Prescott Drive, Machias

Wednesday, November 19

1-3:30 p.m.

Maine Department of Labor, 66 Spruce Street, Presque Isle

Thursday, November 20

9-11:30 a.m.

People’s Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Road, Saco

Tuesday, December 2

9:30 a.m.-noon

Burton M. Cross Office Building Room 103 A and B, 111 Sewall Street, Augusta

Tuesday, December 9

9-11:30 a.m.

Registration for the McKinney-Vento Fall 2025 Regional Meetings is required. Participation is free. This event is appropriate for school staff or community-based organizations that support families and students experiencing housing instability or that are involved in the child welfare system. It is intended to be a space for connection and collaboration.

You may learn more and register here. Additionally, you may download a related flyer here (PDF).

With questions, please contact Susan Lieberman, consulting Homeless Children and Youth Specialist, at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Signe Lynch, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.