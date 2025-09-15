Registration Open for McKinney-Vento Fall 2025 Regional Meetings

In October, November, and December, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) will be hosting its McKinney-Vento Fall 2025 Regional Meetings to provide updates on federal, state, and local policies and to discuss resources available for students and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
During these in-person meetings, participants will learn about strategies for increasing local capacity to support McKinney-Vento-eligible students. Participants will also have an opportunity to brainstorm solution-oriented approaches for affected youth in their schools and communities—and to network with colleagues from other schools and organizations.
The scheduled meetings are as follows:
-
Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties
Edward Little High School, 77 Harris Street, Auburn
Thursday, October 16
9-11:30 a.m.
-
Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties
Wings for Children and Families, 900 Hammond Street #915, Bangor
Wednesday, November 19
8:05-10:30 a.m.
-
Hancock and Washington Counties
Maine Department of Health and Human Services regional office, 38 Prescott Drive, Machias
Wednesday, November 19
1-3:30 p.m.
-
Aroostook County
Maine Department of Labor, 66 Spruce Street, Presque Isle
Thursday, November 20
9-11:30 a.m.
-
Cumberland and York Counties
People’s Choice Credit Union, 23 Industrial Park Road, Saco
Tuesday, December 2
9:30 a.m.-noon
-
Kennebec, Midcoast, and Somerset Counties
Burton M. Cross Office Building Room 103 A and B, 111 Sewall Street, Augusta
Tuesday, December 9
9-11:30 a.m.
Registration for the McKinney-Vento Fall 2025 Regional Meetings is required. Participation is free. This event is appropriate for school staff or community-based organizations that support families and students experiencing housing instability or that are involved in the child welfare system. It is intended to be a space for connection and collaboration.
You may learn more and register here. Additionally, you may download a related flyer here (PDF).
With questions, please contact Susan Lieberman, consulting Homeless Children and Youth Specialist, at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com or Signe Lynch, Maine DOE McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Specialist, at signe.lynch@maine.gov.