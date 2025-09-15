Cedar Fort Publishing acquires trade paper rights to 'Scar Dakota'

Scar Dakota, a middle-grade novel by Jason F. Wright Author Jason Wright Cedar Fort Publishing

Utah publisher reenters fiction market with popular middle-grade novel by New York Times best-selling author Jason Wright

It is so nice to be back in the fiction market. We believe there are powerful stories waiting to be told, and now is the right time for Cedar Fort to help bring them to readers.” — Emily Clark, Cedar Fort Acquisitions Manager

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Fort Publishing , an industry-leading publisher and distributor of national and Christian content and gifts, has announced a bold return to fiction. The company has acquired the trade paperback rights to “ Scar Dakota ,” the middle-grade debut by New York Times best-selling author Jason Wright . The novel was first released in a limited-edition hardcover after a successful Kickstarter campaign.The story follows seventh-grade hero Shane “Scar” Dakota, who is forced to relocate from Wilmington, North Carolina, to Highland, Utah. Suddenly, his grandparents are raising him, and he is spending more time teaching his grandpa about Netflix than any seventh grader should—while having to listen to endless stories about the Army and pickleball.But the real scars run deeper. His mother, a member of the National Guard, has just passed away, leaving Scar with more questions than answers—about grief, about the father he has never met, and about the accident that changed everything back in Wilmington.Starting at a huge new school with a secret and a scar across his cheek, Shane does not expect to fit in. Then he stumbles into Kabir, Ink, and a crew of almost-famous YouTubers. Maybe this new life is not about all that he has lost, but about what he is about to find.“I could not be happier for Scar and his story to have landed at Cedar Fort,” Wright said. “I was thrilled to hear about their renewed commitment to fiction, especially children’s literature. They have embraced this book with so much creative energy, and I cannot wait for a whole new audience of kids to discover these important lessons about the scars we can see, and the scars we cannot.”Wright added, “Cedar Fort’s relationships with schools and libraries made the deal impossible to pass up.”After several years focusing on its robust nonfiction lineup, Cedar Fort's CEO Bryce Mortimer said the team is motivated to return to fiction. “Stories have been humanity’s timeless vehicle for sharing goodness, entertaining hearts, teaching wisdom, and building bridges between souls,” he said. “We want our stories to shine brightly, illuminating paths to hope and connection.”“It is so nice to be back in the fiction market,” said Emily Clark, Cedar Fort's acquisitions manager. “We believe there are powerful stories waiting to be told, and now is the right time for Cedar Fort to help bring them to readers.”Wright will support the release with signings, speaking engagements, and school visits throughout the fall. “Scar Dakota” will be available everywhere books are sold on Oct. 1, 2025.About Jason WrightJason Wright is a New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and columnist. His inspiring novels, including “Christmas Jars,” “The Wednesday Letters,” and “Even the Dog Knows,” have touched millions of readers worldwide and sparked real-world traditions of kindness and service. A sought-after speaker, Wright shares messages of faith, family, and community across the country. He is also the founder of The Kindness Card Movement kindnesscardmovement.comAbout Cedar FortCedar Fort Publishing & Media, founded in 1986 and based in Springville, Utah, is a family-owned publisher dedicated to producing uplifting and inspiring content. With multiple imprints, Cedar Fort publishes a wide range of fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, cookbooks, and more, serving the Latter-day Saint, Christian, and general markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.