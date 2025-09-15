Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,957 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Identify Two Deceased In Prince George’s County Fatal Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified two individuals involved in a double-fatal crash in Prince George’s County yesterday.

The deceased are identified as Tameka Patterson, 46, of Suitland, Maryland and Nana Arthur, 40, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Patterson was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Arthur was the driver of a Toyota Rav4. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Around 3:17 a.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Maryland Route 4 at Woodyard Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Toyota, operated by Arthur, was traveling south, in the northbound lanes of Route 4, while the Jeep was traveling north. The two vehicles subsequently crashed head-on. Police believe that impairment may be a factor in this crash.

Maryland Route 4 was closed for approximately four hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Crash Team continue to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Identify Two Deceased In Prince George’s County Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more