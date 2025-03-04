Virtuix Announces TREKS, A Full-Body VR Tourism Application

Woman playing TREKS on Omni One TREKS location options omni One Logo

Discover the World with Omni One – Walk Through the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, New York City, and More in Virtual Reality

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtuix Studios is excited to announce the launch of TREKS, an immersive tourism experience that lets players walk through the world’s most breathtaking destinations using the Omni One full-body VR system. Releasing March 6, 2025, exclusively on Omni One, TREKS lets you experience each location as it was meant to be seen—step by step.TREKS offers a fun and engaging way to stay active by transforming walking into an adventure. Whether you're hiking the Grand Canyon, strolling through Central Park, or wandering the ancient halls of Fort Masmak, TREKS makes getting your steps in feel effortless and exciting. On average, one hour of walking in TREKS burns about 500 calories.At launch, players will embark on guided virtual tours through some of the world’s most iconic locations, experiencing their scale, beauty, and history as if they were really there. The first release of TREKS includes:Grand Canyon – Walk the trails and gaze over the majestic cliffs of this natural wonder.Niagara Falls – Experience the power of the falls from both the American and Canadian sides.New York City – Tour famous landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Central Park, and the Brooklyn Bridge.Saudi Arabia – Step into the rich history of Fort Masmak and the stunning architecture of Al Rajhi Mosque.Virtuix Studios plans to expand the world of TREKS with additional locations released over time as DLC content, ensuring that the journey never ends. Future updates will introduce new landmarks, historical sites, and natural wonders for players to discover, all from the comfort of their own home."With TREKS, you're not just watching these destinations—you’re moving through them," said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. "It’s a great way to stay active while exploring some of the world’s most iconic places. Fitness and adventure go hand in hand, and TREKS brings that to life in a whole new way."TREKS will be available exclusively on the Omni One Game Store starting March 6, 2025, for $29.99. Additional DLC locations will be announced in the coming months.To see more games and applications available on Omni One, visit virtuix.com/games About Virtuix:Virtuix Inc. is the developer of “Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $40 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit virtuix.com

