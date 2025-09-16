Everything is Bigger in Texas - the Goodguys 32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF Sept 26-28

Join the hot rodding good times at the Goodguys 32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF at the Texas Motor Speedway, Sept 26-28, 2025! Hot rods, classic trucks and modified muscle cars will pack into the Texas Motor Speedway for the Goodguys 32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals, Sept. 26-28.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the saying goes, “Everything is bigger in Texas” and Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is making sure the Goodguys 32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF is Texas’ biggest hot rod gathering of the year. Goodguys, the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, will pack the infield of Texas Motor Speedway on September 26 – 28 for a three-day weekend packed with thousands of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times!Adding even more excitement to the weekend is that Goodguys will be awarding two of their coveted “Top 12 of the Year” awards; the Goodguys 2025 Griot’s Garage Muscle Machine of the Year and the BASF Most Bitchin’ titles. The Muscle Machine finalists will have to prove their performance on a reliability run, autocross and drag strip pass before the winner is announced in a special awards reception Saturday afternoon.The Goodguys 2025 BASF Most Bitchin’ vehicle will be announced during Sunday afternoon’s award parade where you’ll see over 70 specialty award winning cars and trucks highlighted by the Builder’s Choice Top 10 presented by Harold Chapman of Customs & Hot Rods of Andice. Goodguys will also be selecting Finalists for their Regional Top 12 Awards including the LMC Truck of the Year (Early) and Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late).New for the Lone Star Nationals is “Shorty’s Lowrider Showcase” presented by Javier “Shorty” Ponce from the TV shows Shorty’s Dream Shop and Iron Resurrection. There’s hot rodding action all weekend long with vintage exhibition dragsters revving up during the Nitro Thunderfest, and a chance to ride along with Team Texas Stock Car Rides during the day. The kids will be excited to stop by the Auto World Model Car Take-and-Make as well as the Family Fun Zone for more crafts and games.If you’re on the lookout for the best hot rodding and restoration parts and builders, the Goodguys Lone Star Nationals is the place as the Summit Racing Super Shopping Experience brings in even more top tier manufacturers to answer questions and show off their latest products. If you’re searching for rare original parts or cool automobilia, there is also a huge swap meet and Car-4-Sale Corral.The Goodguys Autocross Racing Series is really heating up with just two races left in the season! Competition is getting fierce and drivers will be giving their all for a chance to qualify for the Summit Racing Big Hoss Shootout Saturday afternoon. Racing continues Sunday with an All-American Shootout where all late model American made or powered specialty cars & trucks get to race and if you prefer to display your late model ride, the Meguair’s All American Sunday is the place to be!The Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF will deliver a full weekend of fun for the entire family. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/lsn WHAT: Goodguys 32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASFWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: September 26-28, 2025, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/lsn , Purchase at the gate or online.MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

