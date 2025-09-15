Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Open for Fall Camping Reservations

CANADA, September 15 - Released on September 15, 2025

Campers can now book their fall camping getaway in select Saskatchewan Provincial Parks throughout October.

"Our parks present a unique opportunity in the fall for campers to enjoy the colours of the season with fewer crowds," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "They also provide the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation as campers spend their days hiking, biking, and canoeing with nights spent around the campfire."

Visitors can reserve a campsite online at 11 provincial parks until October 31 at:

Blackstrap Provincial Park.

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park.

Douglas Provincial Park.

Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Echo Valley Provincial Park.

Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park.

Great Blue Heron Provincial Park (until Oct. 14).

Greenwater Lake Provincial Park.

Pike Lake Provincial Park.

Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park.

Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park.

Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park as well as Danielson, Meadow Lake and Moose Mountain Provincial Parks will also offer camping in October and can be reserved by calling the park ahead of your stay.

For campers who are looking for additional convenience, Camp-Easy Yurts are available in October at Buffalo Pound (until Oct. 13), and at Duck Mountain, Echo Valley, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake and Meadow Lake Provincial Parks. Call the park to make a reservation. These yurts provide one queen bed, four cots, six camp chairs, a fire pit, picnic table, outside dining shelter, camp stove or barbecue with propane, roasting sticks, wash bin and an axe.

Campers should note that services will be limited in October. Each campsite's available amenities, like electricity, sewer, or toilets, will be indicated during the reservation.

Reduced service rates for October:

Electric Sites: $31/night.

Non-Electric Sites: $16/night.

Camp-Easy Sites: $85/night.

Full-service camping is still available at most provincial parks throughout the remainder of September. Campers can use the code "FALL2025" when booking to receive 15 per cent off new reservations or extended stays until September 30 at all available provincial parks. Some conditions apply.

To learn more about fall in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks and plan your trip, visit the Sask Parks fall camping page.

