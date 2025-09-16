AgozTech LLC Responds to Industry Demand with Rugged Mounts and Printer Straps for Warehouse & Logistics Professionals

Adjustable Arm Mount & Metal Scanner Holder Swing Arm Mount with Metal Printer Holder Replacement Leather Hand Strap Compatible with Zebra Portable Printers

Warehousing environments are dynamic — every company organizes its space differently. That’s why we designed these mounts to be flexible, durable, and easy to deploy anywhere.” — Ozkan Celiktras

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgozTech, a leading provider of rugged accessories for barcode scanners and portable printers, today announced the launch of three new products engineered to meet the rising demands of the warehouse and logistics industries. The release includes the Adjustable Arm Mount & Metal Scanner Holder , the Swing Arm Mount with Metal Printer Holder , and a Replacement Leather Hand Strap for Zebra Mobile Printers Together, these solutions empower teams to work more efficiently, protect valuable equipment, and scale their operations across multiple facilities with consistent, wholesale-ready accessories.Warehouses and logistics hubs are under constant pressure to reduce downtime while increasing throughput. With barcode scanners and mobile printers playing a central role in operations, misplaced or damaged devices can slow productivity and cut into profits.Meeting the Need for Efficiency and FlexibilityThe Adjustable Arm Mount & Metal Scanner Holder is built to tackle this issue head-on. Made from heavy-duty metal, this rugged bracket mount keeps handheld barcode scanners safe, organized, and easily accessible. Its multi-pivot adjustable arm makes it ideal for fast-paced environments where space is limited, allowing it to be installed on workstations, roll carts, shelving, or walls. By keeping scanners within reach but out of harm’s way, the mount helps teams stay efficient while protecting critical technology. Designed with versatility in mind, this swing arm mount works seamlessly across major scanner brands, ensuring enterprises can standardize their setup even with mixed fleets of devices. The barcode scanner holder is compatible with a wide range of handheld barcode scanners, including popular models from Zebra, Honeywell, Janam, Datalogic, CipherLab, and more — with or without grip attachments.The Swing Arm Mount with Metal Printer Holder offers the same industrial-grade durability but is designed specifically for mobile printers. Its swing-arm mount for mobile printers provides flexibility in positioning, ensuring workers can print labels or receipts exactly where they need them without interrupting workflow. The sturdy build and adaptable mounting options make it a practical solution for warehouses of all sizes looking to streamline their printing operations and reduce downtime. This flexible solution ensures enterprises don’t have to choose between device brands — the swing arm mount supports multiple models. The metal printer holder is available in three sizes, offering compatibility with leading mobile printers such as Zebra, Brother, Honeywell, Epson, and other leading brands.“Warehousing environments are dynamic — every company organizes its space differently,” said Ozkan Celiktras, Director of Operations & Product Development, Partner at AgozTech. “That’s why we designed these mounts to be flexible, durable, and easy to deploy anywhere. They keep devices safe, reduce clutter, and give workers quick access to the tools they rely on every day.”The Replacement Leather Hand Strap for Zebra Mobile Printers combines durability with worker comfort. Crafted from premium leather, the strap offers long-lasting performance that can withstand daily wear and tear in demanding warehouse environments. Its ergonomic grip is designed to reduce hand fatigue during long shifts, making it easier for workers to carry and operate Zebra mobile printers on the go.To ensure reliability under heavy use, the strap features reinforced stitching that adds strength at stress points, preventing fraying or tearing even after extended use. This Zebra printer strap is a premium upgrade over standard straps, offering workers both comfort and device security.Scalability for Global Supply ChainsIn addition to flexibility on the warehouse floor, AgozTech’s new products are built with scalability in mind. As supply chains grow and companies expand into multiple locations, operations managers need accessories that can be standardized across facilities.The new warehouse mounts provide a reliable, consistent solution for device storage, while the Replacement Leather Hand Strap— designed specifically for Zebra mobile printers — offers workers a secure and ergonomic way to handle devices during long shifts.Wholesale and Bulk AvailabilityFor purchasing managers and logistics leaders, finding enterprise-ready accessories in bulk is often a challenge. AgozTech addresses this by offering wholesale warehouse accessories across its product line, making it easier for companies to roll out consistent solutions in multiple warehouses or distribution centers. Whether outfitting a single warehouse or a global supply chain, AgozTech’s mounts and accessories deliver the same quality and performance at scale, ensuring long-term value and device protection.Learn more about the new Adjustable Arm Mount & Metal Scanner Holder, Swing Arm Mount with Metal Printer Holder, and Replacement Leather Hand Strap for Zebra Mobile Printers at www.agoztech.com . For wholesale inquiries, contact info@agoztech.com

