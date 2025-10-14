POS Swivel Stands from AgozTech Now Available for Clover Mini, Verifone, and PAX Payment Terminals

Clover Mini Swivel Stand Verifone M400 / MX900 Pin Pad Low-Profile Stand PAX Aries 8 POS Countertop Stand

Engineered for versatility, the new lineup supports restaurant and retail businesses seeking reliable, ergonomic tools to streamline checkout experiences.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgozTech, a leading innovator in rugged mobile point-of-sale accessories, has released three swivel countertop stands specifically for the Clover Mini (all generations), Verifone (MX900 and M400 models), and PAX point-of-sale (POS) devices. These new stands enhance checkout efficiency, improve counter ergonomics, and strengthen AgozTech’s commitment to serving businesses across multiple industries, including retail and hospitality.Building on its experience in warehouse and logistics accessories, AgozTech is expanding its product line to meet the needs of customer-facing environments, where speed, security, and accessibility are critical. The new swivel countertop stands offer a secure, stable platform for POS devices while allowing staff to easily rotate and position devices for optimal customer interaction.The Clover Mini swivel stand provides a sleek, durable solution for one of the most widely used POS devices in restaurants, coffee shops, and boutique retailers. Designed to secure the terminal while allowing effortless rotation, this stand enables employees to smoothly rotate the Clover Mini toward customers for signatures, PIN entry, or contactless payments. By improving both ergonomics and accessibility, the stand enhances the checkout experience for staff and customers alike.AgozTech’s Verifone-pin pad terminal swivel stands deliver stability and convenience for leading Verifone POS models commonly used in retail chains, quick-service restaurants, and hospitality venues. Engineered for high-volume environments, these stands keep devices secure during busy operations while allowing staff to adjust positioning for maximum efficiency. Businesses benefit from a rugged, reliable solution that keeps pace with daily demands without sacrificing customer engagement.For businesses adopting PAX Keypad POS devices, AgozTech introduces tailored swivel countertop stands that combine protection with usability. These stands are designed to support both traditional counter setups and mobile-driven payment environments, ensuring that PAX users enjoy the same seamless swivel functionality and secure hardware fit. With PAX gaining traction in the retail and mobile payment sectors, AgozTech’s solution helps businesses adapt confidently to evolving payment trends.Designed for Versatility and ConvenienceBuilt from durable ABS plastic material and paired with device-specific metal mounting plates, AgozTech’s new swivel countertop stands provide a secure fit that protects the terminals from unnecessary wear while delivering long-lasting stability. Designed with demanding retail and hospitality environments in mind, the stands come in both low-profile and higher pole-mounted designs, giving businesses the flexibility to choose the setup that best fits their counter space and workflow.With these new stands, businesses gain:• Effortless rotation for quick customer-facing interactions.• Enhanced security to protect against accidental drops or theft.• Improved ergonomics for staff operating POS systems during peak hours.“We designed these new stands to support businesses and help employees work efficiently while creating a seamless experience for customers at the counter,” Dayana Celiktras, Partner at AgozTech. “This release demonstrates our dedication to providing high-quality accessories built for any business that relies on POS technology.”Supporting Businesses Across IndustriesAgozTech’s swivel countertop stands are ideal for coffee shops, restaurants, retail stores, quick service, and hospitality counters. By addressing both employee efficiency and customer experience, the company continues to prove its ability to serve a wide range of sectors while maintaining its reputation for durable, reliable, and device-specific solutions.The new stands are now available for wholesale and B2B orders through AgozTech’s website: https://www.agoztech.com

