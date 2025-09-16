Chicago, IL Personal Injury Firm Receives 2026 Awards from Best Lawyers

Schwartz Injury Law Attorneys Named Best Lawyers 2026

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schwartz Injury Law is honored and humbled to share that we have received multiple awards from Best Lawyers for our superb client service. Attorneys Allen Schwartz and Craig Mannarino have been recognized as Best Lawyers for 2026, while the firm itself has been named as a Best Law Firm.

Attorney Allen N. Schwartz has been recognized as a Best Lawyer since 2020, recognized for his skill in personal injury litigation. In his career spanning over 40 years, he has secured millions of dollars for personal injury plaintiffs in successful settlements and verdicts. He has a vast breadth of experience in personal injury cases, including medical malpractice cases, auto accidents, and worksite injuries.

Attorney Craig P. Mannarino is also a multi-year recipient of the Best Lawyers award, first recognized in 2022. Attorney Mannarino joined Schwartz Injury Law in 1997, representing victims of catastrophic injury in cases involving medical negligence, birth injury, construction accidents and motor vehicles. Over his career, he has tried many cases throughout Illinois and has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements.

Schwartz Injury Law is a highly respected law firm that has garnered a reputation for helping people get justice. The firm takes large and small cases, consistently providing clients with compassionate counsel and strong representation.

Best Lawyers is a peer review publication that recognizes highly respected attorneys and law firms. Firms are ranked by feedback from clients and lawyers, using confidential reviews and surveys to gauge the firm’s cost-effectiveness, civility, and responsiveness.

About Schwartz Injury Law

Schwartz Injury Law represents clients in personal injury cases across Illinois, with offices in Orland Park, Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Arlington Heights, Rockford, Joliet, and Peoria. Our attorneys can represent you in settlement negotiations, and we are more than willing to go to trial to help you resolve your case.

More information about the firm can be found on our website at https://www.schwartzinjurylaw.com/. Call us at 708-888-2160 to arrange your free consultation today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.