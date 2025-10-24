Ivey, Barnum, & O'Mara, LLC Welcomes The Honorable Anthony J. DePanfilis as Of Counsel

The Honorable Anthony J. DePanfilis

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC is pleased to announce that The Honorable Anthony J. DePanfilis has joined the firm as Of Counsel. Judge DePanfilis brings with him more than forty years of distinguished legal, judicial, and public service experience.

Judge DePanfilis served for twenty-two years as Judge of Probate for the Norwalk–Wilton District, where he was a member of the Executive Committee of the Connecticut Probate Assembly and Chairman of the Probate Court Security Committee. During his judicial tenure, he earned a reputation for fairness, compassion, and a deep understanding of the complexities of probate law. His leadership and insight will be an invaluable asset to Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara and to the firm’s clients across Connecticut and New York.

Judge DePanfilis was the founding partner of DePanfilis & Vallerie, LLC, where he represented clients in state and federal courts. He has also served as an educator, teaching law at Norwalk Community College and the Katharine Gibbs School, and has been actively involved in numerous professional, civic, and charitable organizations.

Judge DePanfilis earned his Juris Doctor from Georgetown University and his Bachelor of Arts from Fairfield University. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut, New York, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Throughout his career, Judge DePanfilis has received numerous honors, including the Mario DiNatale Professionalism Award from the Fairfield County Bar Association, the Pillars of Lifetime Achievement Award from the Norwalk Exchange Club, the President’s Award from the National Council of Columbia Association, and the Service and Dedication to Children Award from the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. He was also presented with the Key to the City of Norwalk by Mayor Harry Rilling in recognition of his many contributions to the community. We are honored to welcome Judge DePanfilis to Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara. His integrity and decades of experience will greatly enhance our ability to serve clients with the highest level of professionalism and care.

To learn more about Ivey, Barnum & O’Mara, LLC, visit https://www.ibolaw.com/ or call 203-661-6000.



