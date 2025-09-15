MDC offering landowners a prescribed burn workshop in Dutzow Oct. 21

Body

DUTZOW, Mo.—Prescribed fire is a valuable tool that can help landowners achieve their land management goals while encouraging native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. It can be dangerous and ineffective, however, if not used properly.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a Landowner Prescribed Burn Workshop for anyone interested in learning how to properly utilize prescribed fire on their property. The workshop will take place Tuesday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bethel Hills Event Center, 10450 Voelkerding Road in Dutzow.

The event is free, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4v9.

This workshop will present basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for habitat management. The program will be presented in two parts; online and an in-person demonstration burn.

Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and can be taken at the participant’s convenience before attending the in-person demonstration burn. Attendees will need to bring their certificate of completion to the in-person demonstration burn.

Weather permitting, participants will conduct a prescribed burn under the guidance of MDC staff on Oct. 21. Those attending should dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long sleeve shirt, and safety glasses. Wearing nylon or other synthetic materials should be avoided.

Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

The workshop will be taught by prescribed burn-certified MDC staff and is a prerequisite for having a burn plan developed by NRCS or MDC.