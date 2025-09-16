Queer Scout Launches in Medellín Queer Scout Launches in Medellín Queer Scout Launches in Medellín Queer Scout Launches in Medellín Queer Scout Launches in Medellín

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queer Scout Launches in Medellín, Colombia: Bold, Authentic LGBTQ+ Travel Experiences That Break BoundariesQueer Scout, a newly launched LGBTQ+ travel brand powered by OUT in Colombia , is shaking up how queer travelers experience Medellín. Designed for those who refuse to settle for ordinary tourism, Queer Scout offers curated, premium cultural, nightlife, and adventure experiences that celebrate connection, visibility, and freedom. The brand invites travelers to discover Colombia in a way that is liberating, immersive, and unapologetically queer."Break boundaries and explore with boldness — your adventure, your way," is the rallying call of Queer Scout, whose playful mascot (a radiant pink, gender-neutral, fox in sunglasses) symbolizes limitless fun and fearless exploration. More than a logo, the mascot embodies the energy of the brand: stylish, adventurous, and proudly visible in every space it enters.A Fresh Approach to LGBTQ+ TravelUnlike standard tours, Queer Scout is built around being bold, flexible, and centered on meaningful connections. Travelers are invited to immerse themselves in Medellin's electric LGBTQ+ scene through experiences that range from graffiti tours led by local queer artists to salsa lessons with openly gay instructors to unforgettable nights out at some of the city's most iconic queer bars. Every itinerary is infused with opportunities to meet locals, celebrate diversity, and engage with Colombia's thriving queer culture in a way that goes far beyond surface-level sightseeing.Signature OfferingsQueer Scout offers a curated selection of experiences designed to immerse travelers in Medellin's iconic LGBTQ+ scene. The NightOUT Bar Crawl takes participants on a guided journey through the city's most dynamic queer nightlife venues, offering an insider's look at local favorites.The Drink & Dance Experience mixes the city’s favorite flavors with its unstoppable beats - part walking tour, part street party, all high energyFor travelers who love food and community, DiningOUT Communal Dinners feature chef-led meals that bring people together around a shared table, fostering meaningful connections over delicious cuisine. The Gay Salsa Lessons invite participants to learn one of Colombia's most beloved dances in an inclusive, welcoming environment led by LGBTQ+ instructors.Culture enthusiasts can join Food and Graffiti Tours, which showcase Medellin's street art and culinary scene through the lens of local queer guides. The Full-Day Guatapé Boat Tour is a highlight adventure, complete with music, dancing, and stunning views on the water in nearby Guatapé.Community FirstQueer Scout is more than a tourism company. It is a community of explorers united by diversity. Every experience is co-created with LGBTQ+ chefs, artists, nightlife venues, and entrepreneurs, ensuring travelers connect with local voices while directly supporting the community.Through its partnership with OUT in Colombia, a leading LGBTQ+ travel operator specializing in sustainable luxury itineraries, Queer Scout blends grassroots authenticity with established industry expertise. This collaboration brings credibility, trust, and a shared vision of socially responsible tourism to the new brand.Bold, Flexible, and InclusiveAt its core, Queer Scout believes that travel should reflect the freedom to be yourself. That philosophy is woven into the business model in several ways.Travelers are given the freedom of choice, with itineraries that adapt to each person's pace and preferences rather than locking them into rigid schedules. The company also offers agile payment options, allowing guests to secure their booking with a 50% deposit and finalize payment closer to their experience. This flexibility ensures that money is never a barrier to adventure.Equally important is safety and comfort. Every experience is crafted to provide a welcoming environment where travelers feel safe, seen, and celebrated. From the booking process to the on-the-ground execution, Queer Scout ensures that every detail reflects its commitment to inclusivity and well-being.A New Space in the MarketMedellin is quickly becoming one of Latin America's top LGBTQ+ destinations, with a growing queer cultural scene, inclusive nightlife, and welcoming atmosphere. Once known for its turbulent past, the city has transformed into a hub of creativity, innovation, and progressive values. Its Pride celebrations, queer-owned businesses, and thriving artistic community make it the perfect backdrop for Queer Scout’s mission to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.Queer Scout fills a critical gap in the LGBTQ+ travel market. Positioned between budget tours and luxury multi-day packages, Queer Scout caters to budget-conscious travelers willing to splurge on premium moments, as well as mid-range travelers seeking cultural connections. Higher-spending travelers looking to mix stand-alone experiences into broader itineraries also have much to gain from Queer Scout's programming.About Queer ScoutQueer Scout is an LGBTQ-affirming travel brand offering bold, authentic experiences for queer travelers. Based in Medellín, Colombia, and powered by OUT in Colombia, Queer Scout connects travelers with curated nightlife, foodie, and cultural adventures that celebrate visibility, meaningful connection, and the freedom to be yourself. More than tourism, Queer Scout is a community that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.For more information or to book, visit www.thequeerscout.com

