Centric Leads the Pack with 5 Finalist Spots at AMA’s Premier Marketing Awards

After winning 7 awards in 12 months, Centric earns 5 more finalist spots at the AMA Crystal Awards 2025 for creative and digital excellence.

Centric is where strategy, creativity, and performance collide, and these nominations confirm we’re setting the standard in digital marketing in Houston, across Texas, and on the global stage.” — Usman Khalid - CEO, Centric

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centric, a leading Digital transformation and marketing agency, has been named a finalist in five categories at the 2025 AMA Crystal Awards. This recognition reinforces Centric’s leadership in digital strategy, creative execution, and performance marketing across sectors that demand precision and scale, such as oil and gas, renewable energy, manufacturing, and CPG. As a top-tier Oil & Gas Marketing Agency , Centric is known for delivering bold, insight-driven strategies that generate measurable results in high-stakes environments.These latest nominations span B2B and B2C websites, search engine optimization (SEO), email campaigns, and performance-driven marketing; highlighting Centric’s ability to build, scale, and optimize digital platforms that solve real business challenges.“Being shortlisted across five categories is an exciting milestone and a reflection of our team's relentless focus on results,” said Usman Khalid, CEO at Centric. “Whether we’re delivering operational dashboards for a refinery or scaling digital presence for an enterprise brand, we bring the same commitment to performance and precision.”From the Field to the Funnel: Excellence with High-Impact BrandsCentric’s expertise lies in helping operationally intensive industries; particularly energy whether traditional or renewable; embrace digital transformation. Centric understands the need for real-time decision-making, seamless data integration, and scalable platforms that can support critical operations across both b2b and b2c target markets.The agency also maintains its reputation as one of the best in Web Design and Development , recognized for crafting enterprise websites that drive engagement, optimize user experience, support integrated marketing automation, and fuel business growth. This expertise has been consistently acknowledged through awards at both regional and international levels.A Proven SEO Leader, Poised to Win AgainCentric was honored with the Judges' Choice Award at the 2024 Houston Business Marketing Alliance (HBMA) Lantern Awards, recognizing the agency’s outstanding work in SEO and reinforcing its reputation as a Best SEO Agency . Now, with a fresh nomination at the 2025 AMA Crystal Awards for Search Engine Optimization, Centric is once again positioned as a frontrunner in this critical discipline.About CentricCentric is a Houston-based digital transformation, web development, and marketing agency with a regional office in Dubai; strategically located in the world’s two major oil-producing regions: Texas and the Middle East. This global footprint enables Centric to effectively support energy companies with tailored digital solutions that align with the complex communication demands of the sector. With award-winning expertise in enterprise web design, SEO, and marketing automation, Centric helps businesses streamline operations, elevate engagement, and scale with confidence.

