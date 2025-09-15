Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival Brings Hit Songwriters to the Gulf Coast Sept. 30 – Oct. 12

The 17th annual Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival is happening Sept. 30-Oct. 12

In a few weeks, top hitmakers will come together in Pensacola Beach and Downtown Pensacola to unravel the inspirations behind their sensational chart-toppers

The Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival brings together incredible talent and provides an opportunity for fans to experience music in its purest form.” — Reneta Pasquale

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience the magic behind the music this fall as acclaimed songwriters take the stage at intimate venues across Pensacola Beach and Downtown Pensacola for the 17th Annual Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival , happening Sept. 30 – Oct. 12, 2025.This unique festival offers audiences a rare opportunity to hear the stories behind the songs, performed by the songwriters themselves. From moving ballads to chart-topping country hits, these talented artists will share the inspiration and heart behind their most beloved works.The 2025 lineup features nationally recognized hitmakers and emerging talent, including:• Two-time Grammy winner Rebecca Lynn Howard• CMA Award-winning duo Thompson Square• American roots artist Mudbone• Jerry Vandiver, whose songs have been recorded by Tim McGraw and The Oak Ridge BoysFestival performances will take place at 13 venues on Pensacola Beach and 17 venues in Downtown Pensacola, creating an unforgettable experience filled with incredible music, stories, and connection. Many performances are free and open to the public, making this an accessible celebration for all music lovers.“The Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival brings together incredible talent and provides an opportunity for fans to experience music in its purest form,” said festival co-founder Reneta Pasquale. “It’s about sharing stories, connecting with the community, and celebrating the craft of songwriting.”This year’s event continues a tradition of spotlighting both established legends and rising stars, offering a glimpse into the world of professional songwriting and the artistry that fuels today’s music industry.For performance schedules, artist lineups, and venue details, visit www.PensacolaBeachSongwritersFestival.com Event Quick Facts• What: 17th Annual Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival• When: September 30 – October 12, 2025• Where: 30+ venues across Pensacola Beach and Downtown Pensacola• Admission: Many shows are free to the public• Website: www.PensacolaBeachSongwritersFestival.com About the Pensacola Beach Songwriters FestivalFounded by the late local musician James "Jim" Pasquale, the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival celebrates the artistry of songwriting by bringing talented songwriters to the Gulf Coast each year. The festival offers audiences the chance to hear their favorite songs performed by the writers themselves while learning the stories and experiences that shaped the music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.