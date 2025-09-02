Holiday magic returns as Winterfest launches with interactive trolley tours, Elf Parade and festive street performances

Children and families wait for the annual Winterfest Elf Parade to begin.

Ride the trolleys, see the shows, join the parade—Winterfest kicks off the holidays in Downtown Pensacola Nov. 21!

We look forward to bringing holiday magic to the Gulf Coast every year and this will be our biggest, most spectacular Winterfest ever.” — Denise Daughtry, Founder

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of Pensacola, Florida, an annual event transforms the city's historic downtown streets into a holiday wonderland that's illuminated by the glow of a half million sparkling white lights. Winterfest, beginning November 21 and lasting through Christmas Eve, will once again bring live performances, the Elf Parade, interactive trolley tours, and Santa, his reindeer and a myriad cast of characters to Florida's Gulf Coast.Founded in the 1990s as a neighborhood gathering and trolley ride, Winterfest has grown into a month-long, family-friendly celebration best known for its nationally recognized trolley performance tours, where visitors board festive trolleys and are transported into immersive stories along a two-mile route with a cast of Christmas characters old and new.Guests can delight in the Polar Express Tour, sipping hot cocoa as the Conductor calls “All Aboard!” for a magical journey to the North Pole, or experience the beloved “Christmas Carol” Tour aboard a Victorian trolley, where they will witness Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption as he is visited by the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Will he save his soul before midnight? Brand new this year is the "Mistletoe Magic" Tour, a dazzling musical experience led by the charming guide “Bing Crosby.” It's the perfect setting for couples who want to cozy up and sip champagne under the mistletoe and sing along to holiday hits with actor-singers portraying Elvis Presley, Eartha Kitt, Nat King Cole, and Brenda Lee!This year’s festivities will once again include the popular Elf Parade on Black Friday, November 28, providing an opportunity for the entire family to dress up in their most festive holiday costumes and ugly sweaters. Join hundreds of revelers riding strollers, skateboards and wagons to follow Santa Claus on a merry path through downtown Pensacola. You can also rock your best Santa’s elf costume or the ugliest Christmas sweater you own and compete in contests to determine who will help lead the Elf Parade.Seasonal extras include nightly street theater on the historic courthouse steps and a life-sized gingerbread house rest stop, where the gingerbread man waits to serve hot cocoa and freshly baked gingerbread cookies. Catch the free pre-shows every night and sing and dance along with your favorite characters throughout the night! There's something happening every few minutes in the Winterfest Plaza at Government and Palafox Streets, starting at 5pm every night of the tours.Winterfest’s popularity has earned it widespread recognition, including being named a Top Holiday Attraction by Florida Travel + Life Magazine. The Southeast Tourism Society has also ranked it among the Top 20 fall attractions, and Expedia highlighted Winterfest as a key reason Pensacola was named one of the Top 25 U.S. cities for Christmas festivities.More information, including schedules, videos, photos, and ticket details, can be found at: www.pensacolawinterfest.org

