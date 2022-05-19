360 Health Services becomes approved medical supplies vendor in all 50 states
Company provides medical and testing supplies to hospitals, municipalities and healthcare providers from six U.S. locations
Two years ago, we began the process of applying to become a state-approved vendor in multiple U.S. states, and now, to be official in all 50 states, is a great accomplishment for our team.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When 360 Health Services received notice of its approval to be an official vendor for the State of Oklahoma, the company reached a notable milestone—it has now been reviewed, assessed and approved to do business as a State Vendor in all 50 states.
— 360 Health Services CEO Nick Pape
State agencies acquire products and services from private suppliers using several different procurement methods, depending on the type of the service or commodity required, and private vendors must apply to be included on the official vendor list. The vetting process is thorough and can take several weeks or months.
“Two years ago, we began the process of applying to become a state-approved vendor in multiple U.S. states,” said Nick Pape, 360 Health Services chief executive officer, “And now, to be official in all 50 states, is a great accomplishment for our team.”
360 Health Services is a major supplier for federal governments, municipalities, hospitals, universities and large corporations, with the infrastructure, inventory, staff and multiple warehouse locations in place to deliver testing and medical supplies quickly to state agencies.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 360 Health Services has delivered tens of millions of test kits, along with safety supplies and support. “The pandemic has given us the opportunity to connect our clients with the quality and quantity of resources they need quickly and efficiently, despite massive industry challenges,” said Pape, adding: “We’re looking forward to leveraging our proven system to deliver results in partnership with every state government across the U.S.”
#
About 360 Health Services
360 Health Services, LLC, is a privately-held company that provides medical and testing supplies to hospitals, municipalities and healthcare providers across the globe. The company was founded in 2018 by Nicholas Pape, who serves as chief executive officer. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, 360 Health Services operates from six facilities in Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona and California.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 360 Health Services has focused on the timely and successful delivery of reliable testing, safety supplies and support to hospitals, corporations and governments. Its long list of clients includes state health systems, the military, public school systems, large corporations, municipal health departments and many others. For more information, visit: www.360healthsvcs.com.
Caron Sjoberg
Ideaworks
+1 850-434-9095
email us here