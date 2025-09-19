American-Ukrainian Pop Singer Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her New Song And Music Video 'Dream Of Peace'

Kelsie Kimberlin Dreams Of Peace Kelsie Finds Joy And Peace Kelsie Finds Peace

"I wanted to do something special to focus attention on the aspirations of Ukrainians for peace. The International Day of Peace provided me the opportunity to showcase 'Dream of Peace.'" — Kelsie Kimberlin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, September 19, 2025, American-Ukrainian pop singer Kelsie Kimberlin released an official music video for her sixth song of 2025, “ Dream of Peace .” The video was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine , to express the dreams of all Ukrainians for peace in their country. In the video, Kelsie finds herself in a post-apocalyptic world where she comes across an astronaut lying in the barren dunes. As she touches the finger of the spacesuit, the astronaut spirals back in time and space to Earth, where Kelsie is surrounded by beautiful, fertile landscapes that are springing back to life. There she finds peace, and the astronaut takes off the helmet to reveal Kelsie. The final frame shows her standing in front of a vast field of yellow sunflowers with a clear blue sky--the official colors of Ukraine. The video will debut at the International Peace Concert in Los Angeles on September 21, 2025, which is International Day of Peace, celebrated around the globe.Kelsie filmed this world-class, cinematic masterpiece in Kyiv, Ukraine, in late August 2025, as the city suffered the most serious attack of missiles and drones of the war. The film crew courageously carried on despite these dangerous attacks, martial law, and repeated air raid sirens. The brilliant film director, Denys Akulov, and his film company, https://www.tobeproduction.com/ , came up with the incredible concept and used motion control to create the stunning effects in the video. Denys and his team previously filmed Ed Sheeran’s “2Step” viral video. The song itself, with an orchestra and choir that slowly builds to a crescendo, brings chills and tears to listeners. It was produced and arranged by the great Ukrainian composer Yuriy Shapeta and legendary Bogota producer Pedro Vengoechea. The vocal and choral production was produced by famed vocal director Larry Friedman. Grammy winner Liam Nolan (Adele) and Grammy nominee Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse) mixed and mastered the song.“I wanted to do something special to focus attention on the aspirations of Ukrainians for peace,” said Kelsie. “The International Day of Peace and the International Concert for Peace provided me the opportunity to showcase my incredible ‘Dream of Peace’ song and video. I want to thank everyone who made this possible,” she continued.Kelsie is a prolific artist, writing and recording more than 100 original songs and releasing dozens that have generated tens of millions of views, plays, streams, and radio plays, along with hundreds of rave reviews from across the globe. Every song she records includes Grammy winners in the production process. On April 27, 2025, Kelsie received two prestigious awards for her strong support of Ukraine—the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor issued by King Charles. This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full-length movie about Ukraine, which has a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entirely new audience to her incredible work and music.“Dream of Peace” is available on all global music platforms, and the video is on YouTube. https://youtu.be/Hh89v0ugpvA YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KelsieKimberlinofficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kelsiekimberlinofficial1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelsiekimberlin/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kelsie-kimberlin Twitter: https://twitter.com/kelsiekimberlin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelsieKimberlin Website: https://www.KelsieKimberlin.com Foundation: https://www.KelsieKimberlinFoundation.org

