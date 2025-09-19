American-Ukrainian Pop Singer Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her New Song And Music Video 'Dream Of Peace'
Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her Masterpiece, "Dream Of Peace," To Focus On Ukraine's Desire For Peace And Celebrate The International Day Of Peace
Kelsie filmed this world-class, cinematic masterpiece in Kyiv, Ukraine, in late August 2025, as the city suffered the most serious attack of missiles and drones of the war. The film crew courageously carried on despite these dangerous attacks, martial law, and repeated air raid sirens. The brilliant film director, Denys Akulov, and his film company, https://www.tobeproduction.com/, came up with the incredible concept and used motion control to create the stunning effects in the video. Denys and his team previously filmed Ed Sheeran’s “2Step” viral video. The song itself, with an orchestra and choir that slowly builds to a crescendo, brings chills and tears to listeners. It was produced and arranged by the great Ukrainian composer Yuriy Shapeta and legendary Bogota producer Pedro Vengoechea. The vocal and choral production was produced by famed vocal director Larry Friedman. Grammy winner Liam Nolan (Adele) and Grammy nominee Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse) mixed and mastered the song.
“I wanted to do something special to focus attention on the aspirations of Ukrainians for peace,” said Kelsie. “The International Day of Peace and the International Concert for Peace provided me the opportunity to showcase my incredible ‘Dream of Peace’ song and video. I want to thank everyone who made this possible,” she continued.
Kelsie is a prolific artist, writing and recording more than 100 original songs and releasing dozens that have generated tens of millions of views, plays, streams, and radio plays, along with hundreds of rave reviews from across the globe. Every song she records includes Grammy winners in the production process. On April 27, 2025, Kelsie received two prestigious awards for her strong support of Ukraine—the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor issued by King Charles. This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full-length movie about Ukraine, which has a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entirely new audience to her incredible work and music.
“Dream of Peace” is available on all global music platforms, and the video is on YouTube. https://youtu.be/Hh89v0ugpvA
Dream Of Peace, by Kelsie Kimberlin
