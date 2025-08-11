American-Ukrainian Singer Kelsie Kimberlin Interviews Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Oleksandra Matviichuk

Oleksandra Matviichuk Interviewed By Kelsie Kimberlin Kelsie Kimberlin Interviews Nobel Prize Winner Oleksandra Matviichuk

Singer and Humanitarian Kelsie Kimberlin Interviews Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Oleksandra Matviichuk About The Importance Of Victory For Ukraine

We are fighting for the world order established after WWII. Which means that our fight is preventing the third one. Because countries of Europe are safe only because Ukrainians are still fighting.” — Oleksandra Matviichuk

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular singer, journalist, humanitarian, and foundation director Kelsie Kimberlin released her recent interview with Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize Winner Oleksandra Matviichuk to focus attention on Ukraine during this critical juncture in history. The interview, which took place in Kyiv during a break in the filming of Kelsie’s full-length movie about Ukrainian resistance and resilience, presents an emotional and powerful reminder of the stakes of Ukraine's war against a terrorist country that has killed, displaced, tortured, and kidnapped millions of innocent Ukrainians since 2014. The interview was released on YouTube and LinkedIn, garnering more than 100,000 views, impressions, reactions, and comments in just a few days.Oleksandra, a lawyer and Director of the Centre of Civil Liberties, investigates war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine, and the Centre has documented over 80,000 in more than two years. She is considered one of the most influential women in the world, and her powerful voice in defense of human dignity and the rule of law cuts through all of the noise, spin, and disinformation filling newsrooms across the globe. She said, “Ukraine is not just a goal [for Putin], Ukraine is a tool for how to break the international order. And that is why it's not just a war between two states. This is a war between two systems, authoritarianism and democracy. And that is why if we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine, he will go further. And this will encourage other authoritarian leaders like China in different parts of the globe to do the same. Russians came to take off everything that we love. Our freedom, our country, our future, our children, our joy. And I decided not to allow them such a chance.”When Kelsie asked what more could be done to win the war, Oleksandra said, “The only thing that's going to really help us get there and win this war are lethal weapons, are the people that are hearing these atrocities and saying, what are we going to do? How are we going to end this? … Because each day of delay results in the death of Ukrainian people … We are fighting for the world order which was established after the Second World War. Which means that our fight is preventing the third one. Because countries of Europe are safe only because Ukrainians are still fighting.”In the coming weeks, Kelsie will release more powerful interviews from her recent one-month trip to Ukraine, which included a week along the front line where she witnessed unspeakable horrors to civilians and soldiers. In her upcoming movie, she will tell many stories that have been ignored by the mainstream media. “Everyone who cares about human rights, democracy, freedom, and the rule of law should watch and share my interview with Oleksandra Matviichuk, one of the most important voices of conscience and action in the world today. If we listen, act, and follow her beacon of light, Ukraine will be victorious, and the evil forces that have invaded our land will be vanquished,” Kelsie said. The complete interview is on her YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/bkJCLw52QWY On April 27, 2025, Kelsie received two prestigious awards for her strong support of Ukraine—the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor issued by King Charles III. This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full-length movie about Ukraine, and a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entirely new audience to her incredible work and music.YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KelsieKimberlinofficial TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kelsiekimberlinofficial1 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelsiekimberlin/ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kelsie-kimberlin Twitter: https://twitter.com/kelsiekimberlin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelsieKimberlin

Kelsie Kimberlin Interviews Nobel Peace Prize Winner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.