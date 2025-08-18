UN Humanitarian Award Recipient Kelsie Kimberlin Calls On President Trump To Carry On The Legacy Of Strong US Presidents

Kelsie Kimberlin We Are Ukrainian Kelsie Kimberlin In Irpin, Ukraine Kelsie Kimberlin Holding The Ukrainian Flag On The Rubble

UN Humanitarian Award Recipient Kelsie Kimberlin Urges President Trump To Follow Strong US Presidents When Dealing With Russia

President Trump, your strength will be shown with actions. As the leader of the most powerful nation on earth, you must take a firm stand against Russia by standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine.” — Kelsie Kimberlin

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --American-Ukrainian singer, foundation director, and humanitarian Kelsie Kimberlin today called on President Trump to carry on the legacy of former United States presidents by standing against Russia and its imperialistic goals in Ukraine . Kelsie is the 2025 recipient of the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor issued by King Charles for her legendary work supporting Ukraine. She has spent a great deal of time in Ukraine engaging in humanitarian work, and uses her platforms to focus attention on Ukraine and the atrocities committed by Russia. Last year, her 21-year-old cousin was killed in the Battle for Avdivka. This morning, she issued the following statement to President Trump:“Today, President Zelensky and leaders from Europe will visit the White House to discuss how to deal with Russia’s unwarranted and illegal attack on the peaceful country of Ukraine. The choice is clear—either bow to Russia’s demands or reject them outright. In 1938, Adolf Hitler made demands similar to Russia after Germany annexed Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia, and then made promises not to invade further if European leaders allowed Germany to keep the captured territory. The UK’s Neville Chamberlain, when signing the Munich Agreement, declared that it would secure a lasting peace, but, within months, Hitler violated the agreement by invading the rest of the country and then attacking Poland in 1939. This eventually led to World War II, where tens of millions of soldiers and civilians lost their lives.Strong United States Presidents remembered this when the Soviet Union’s imperialistic actions threatened us and our allies. After Soviet President Nikita Khrushchev began putting nuclear weapons in Cuba and lied about it, President John F. Kennedy gave one of the most powerful speeches on US leadership when he announced the imposition of a naval quarantine of Cuba and demanded the removal of the weapons.Ronald Reagan, one of the most popular Republican presidents ever, correctly labeled Russia as “The Evil Empire.” When he visited the Berlin Wall in 1987, he told Soviet leader Gorbachev to ‘tear down this wall’. In 1982, when Soviet-supported leaders cracked down on the Solidarity movement in Poland, President Reagan gave a speech to the nation declaring January 30, 1982, as ‘Solidarity Day’. His statue now stands tall in Warsaw as a defender of freedom.Every American president before you refused to negotiate with terrorists. When terrorists attacked America, President Bush did not invite them to the White House or offer them New York. No, he declared a global war on terrorism. And President Obama ordered the eradication of that terrorist leader in a bold exercise of presidential leadership.Vladimir Putin is an indicted war criminal whose forces kill innocent civilians every day in Ukraine. He is a ruthless dictator who has aligned his country with our avowed enemies, the terrorist nations of Iran and North Korea. He has never held a fair election, he killed opponents in Russia and abroad, he banned most churches, he poisoned and imprisoned journalists, and he attacked the peaceful country of Ukraine. His Russian world is one of despair, hopelessness, fear, poverty, lies, and shame. He has violated every agreement he has ever signed with Ukraine. He cannot be trusted. He does not deserve respect, deference, or red carpets.I am asking that you follow in the footsteps of other strong American presidents who stood firm against terrorists. Based on their past actions, I do not doubt that President Reagan would go to the Ukrainian front and demand that Putin leave Ukrainian lands. President Kennedy would impose a blockade on every Russian port until Putin withdrew his forces from Ukraine. President Bush would visit the Bucha torture chambers and forcefully state that together we will defeat terrorism. None would insist that Ukraine give up territory as part of a peace deal and refuse to join NATO’s defensive alliance. Strong American presidents have never rewarded aggression or given a green light to terrorists, and you shouldn’t either.President Trump, your strength will be demonstrated through your actions, not words. You are the leader of the most powerful nation on earth and, as such, you must take a firm stand against Russia by standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country that shares the values of America. When you do, the entire civilized world will stand with you.”

Kelsie Kimberlin Interviews Nobel Peace Prize Winner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.