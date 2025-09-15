Entrex CEO Stephen Watkins Releases Memoir Start, Stumble, Survive: A Comedic Journey thru 40 Years of Entrepreneurship

Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, innovator, and now two-time author Stephen H. Watkins has officially launched his latest book, Start, Stumble, Survive: A Memoir of Hustle, Humor and Poorly Timed Brilliance.Blending humor, hard-earned lessons, and the colorful cast of characters he met along the way, Watkins chronicles his decades of entrepreneurial adventures—from teenage lawn-mowing hustles to the chaos of dot-com startups, the creation of revenue-based finance structures, and beyond.“I’ve started companies that soared and others that belly-flopped,” Watkins said. “But I walked away with stories, scars, and a sense of humor. If readers can learn from both, then I call that survival with benefits.”Start, Stumble, Survive is equal parts cautionary tale and comedy, offering practical insights for entrepreneurs while entertaining readers with true stories of risk, reinvention, and resilience.The book is now available in audio formats. To listen on Spotify: https:// entrex .link/SpotifyAbout the Author:Stephen H. Watkins is the founder of Entrex, creator of TIGRcubs, and a veteran of more business ventures, blunders, and breakthroughs than he cares to count. He splits his time between leading innovative finance ventures and turning his entrepreneurial escapades into stories that (almost) make sense.________________________________________About Entrex (OTC:NTRX) Entrex is focused on identifying, structuring, and financing cash-flowing assets with measurable environmental benefits. Through subsidiaries including EPIC, the Company partners with developers to deploy modular, revenue-generating units at scale.For more information, visit www.entrex.net Media Contact:Stephen H. WatkinsChief Executive OfficerSWatkins@entrex.net | (954) 856-6659

