Celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Week from September 14-20, 2025

Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed September 14-20, 2025, as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.

The proclamation states, in part: “Thousands of adults in Maine need assistance to qualify for better-paying and more fulfilling jobs, to achieve a post-secondary education, or to improve their English language skills.” It continues: “Success in these endeavors leads to these adults becoming more effective family members, citizens, and workers.”

You may read the Governor’s proclamation in full here.

Located statewide, more than 65 adult education programs are part of the public education system in Maine, assisting adult learners with their next educational and career steps. Last year, these programs helped 12,400 students to train for a career, earn their high school credentials, prepare for college, and learn English.

Below, please find additional information about the impact of Maine’s adult education programs.

Workforce

Maine Adult Education is helping to fill gaps in the workforce through collaborative and creative efforts with community partners and employers. From renewable energy and healthcare to commercial driving, adult education programs offer affordable workforce training that leads to certifications and credentials.

Last year, Maine’s adult education programs awarded 3,073 workforce certifications, credentials, and licenses in high-demand industries. Check out this example from Lincoln County’s CNA program.

Adult Basic Education

Maine’s adult education programs worked with more than 6,000 Adult Basic Education learners last year, helping them to strengthen their math, reading, digital, and English language skills—and ultimately preparing them for further job training and college.

HiSET – Maine’s High School Equivalency Test

Nearly 1,000 Maine adults earned their high school credentials through Maine Adult Education last year. Maine adults can earn their high school equivalency (HiSET®) or high school diploma for free through Maine Adult Education. Find a program near you to get started.

Read about the robust adult education programming happening in Presque Isle.

Maine College Career Access (MCCA)

Adult education can help adults to get ready for college and career through advising, career exploration, college navigation, academic and digital skill building, and more. More than 1,500 adults have accessed Maine’s adult education programs to advance their career and college-ready skills through the Maine College and Career Access program.

Here is a feature about new partnerships and opportunities in Franklin County.

For more adult education resources, please visit the Maine Adult Education Association or the Maine Department of Education. You may also contact an Adult Education program near you.