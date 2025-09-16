Astria Learning and Makerere University explore eCampus partnership to drive digital transformation

KAMPALA, UGANDA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astria Learning, a global leader in digital education solutions, has initiated discussions with Makerere University, one of Africa’s most prestigious institutions, to establish a state-of-the-art AI-powered eCampus that will transform higher education delivery across the continent.

The inaugural meeting, held this week in Kampala, brought together Makerere University officials and Astria Learning representatives to outline a shared vision for a digital-first future in higher education.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

The proposed eCampus will:

- Expand access to Makerere’s academic excellence for students globally

- Offer flexible, technology-driven learning experiences

- Provide students with 24/7 access to a wealth of digital resources

- Integrate AI-powered programmes and innovative learning tools to prepare graduates for the future of work

With proven expertise in Learning Management System (LMS) implementation, online infrastructure, and course design, Astria Learning is well-positioned to support Makerere University in achieving its digital transformation goals. Through its flagship solutions, including the Astria eCampus platform, Astria Digital Library (ADL), and customised virtual learning environments, Astria Learning empowers universities to deliver flexible, scalable, and high-quality education that meets the needs of today’s learners.

𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠’𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

According to Dr. Jeff Bordes, CEO of Astria Learning:

“Digital transformation is no longer optional for higher education, it is essential. Through this potential partnership, Astria Learning will empower Makerere University to extend its academic excellence beyond geographical boundaries. Our mission is to ensure that students in Uganda and across the globe can access world-class education that is flexible, affordable, and future-ready.”

𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞

Prof. Anthony Muwagga Mugagga, Principal of the College of Education and External Studies (CEES), described the meeting as a milestone:

“This was an inception meeting between Makerere University and Astria Learning to kickstart the debate of a possible collaboration. The Vice Chancellor met Astria Learning during an official visit to Zambia, and the idea emerged from there. The concept reflects the emergence of new study spaces, with AI and robotics becoming integral to modern pedagogy. Makerere’s 2020–2030 Strategic Plan is research-led, and technology-driven learning is now unavoidable.”

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝

The Astria Learning and Makerere University initiative reflects a bold step towards reimagining how African universities can embrace digital learning, foster innovation, and expand access to quality higher education for diverse learners.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠

Astria Learning is a global education technology company that partners with universities around the world to design and deliver innovative eLearning solutions, including eCampuses, digital libraries, and customized online platforms. With a focus on accessibility, affordability, and academic excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.