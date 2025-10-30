Astria Learning and Makerere University Sign Landmark MoU to Build Africa’s AI-Powered Future of Research and Education

Astria Learning and Makerere University Sign Landmark MoU

KAMPALA, UGANDA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wave of transformation is rising across Africa’s higher education landscape.

At the ARUA 2025 Biennial International Conference, 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 and 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 signed a landmark 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐌𝐨𝐔) to launch the AI 𝐞𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩, a transformative alliance that will expand postgraduate access, digitize research collaboration, and empower African universities to lead in artificial intelligence–driven innovation.

The partnership represents a turning point in how Africa learns, researches, and builds knowledge for the future.

𝐀 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The signing took place during the 𝐀𝐑𝐔𝐀 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, held under the theme “𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚’𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.” The event brought together visionary leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA), united by a shared commitment to reimagining Africa’s knowledge future. The conference’s Chief Guest was 𝐇𝐨𝐧. 𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐳𝐚, 𝐔𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚’𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, whose presence underscored the government’s dedication to advancing research and innovation across the continent. 𝐃𝐫. 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐚, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥, was also in attendance, along with numerous distinguished delegates from across Africa.

The 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 was signed by Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor of Makerere University, and 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐞𝐟𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐬, Chief Executive Officer of Astria Learning, marking a defining moment in Africa’s pursuit of AI-powered education and research excellence.

𝐀 𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐁𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤

Every day, 80,000 young Africans turn 18, enough to fill a football stadium. Yet, only 9% access higher education, and fewer than 1% pursue postgraduate studies. Traditional infrastructure cannot keep pace.

This partnership is a response to that reality, and an invitation to reimagine what’s possible.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐞𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥:

• Launch a continental digital platform for postgraduate learning and research collaboration.

• Expand access to AI-powered, borderless education across Africa.

• Digitize every stage of the academic lifecycle, from admissions to thesis defense.

• Support the African Union’s vision of producing 100,000 new PhDs by 2035, aligned with Agenda 2063.

“𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬.”

“Education is Africa’s inheritance, the most powerful bridge between potential and prosperity,” said 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐞𝐟𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠. “When we combine intelligence with intention, we ignite transformation. Together with Makerere University, we are building systems that don’t just educate, they empower. The AI eCampus will ensure that the next generation of African thinkers, researchers, and leaders are not waiting for opportunity; they are creating it.”

“Makerere University is making strategic efforts to expand its footprint through distance learning. This allows us to offer quality graduate training to scholars across the globe that desire quality education but might not be able to physically access our campus. The partnership with Astria Learning will facilitate this endeavor and by extension, advance our research-led agenda too by enabling us to recruit graduate trainees from all over the world,” said 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟. 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐰𝐞, 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞-𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲.

𝐀 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

This collaboration is more than a digital transformation. It’s a continental movement toward 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲, where Africa’s researchers shape the innovations, policies, and discoveries that define its future.

“Africa’s digital future will be built by its universities,” Dr. Bordes added. “The wave of youth, ambition, and innovation cannot be held back. It must be channeled into opportunity — and that’s what we’re doing together.”

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠

Astria Learning is a global education technology company partnering with higher education institutions in over 16 countries.

Its suite of innovations includes AI-powered learning platforms, digital libraries, student tablets, and full-service Online Program Management solutions.

Astria’s mission is to democratize education by making high-quality, flexible, and globally competitive learning accessible through technology.

🌐 www.astrialearning.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.